Peacock has announced that they have given a straight-to-series order for Ted, based on Seth MacFarlane’s comedy series about a talking teddy bear. MacFarlane is also in talks to reprise his role as the title character of Ted.

The first Ted film, released in 2012, was a massive hit, making over $549 million worldwide, which makes it the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy ever. The 2015 sequel Ted 2 made $215 million worldwide, most of which was due to international markets, but still an impressive take for an R-rated comedy.

Before the release of Ted 2, MacFarlane talked with Collider about the possibility of continuing the Ted franchise:

It’s all based on appetite. If Ted 2 does as well as the first one, it means people want to see more of these characters. If that happens, then there would likely be a Ted 3. The franchise, to me, is one that’s more character-based than premise-based. If you look at it like episodes in television, if you have characters that people like and they want to see them, again and again, you can tell any number of different stories. If there’s a desire for it, than yeah, we would do a Ted 3.

In addition to the newly announced Ted, as well as Family Guy, American Dad!, and The Orville, MacFarlane has even more shows in development. MacFarlane is executive producing a Smokey and the Bandit series, and an animated reboot of Good Times. MacFarlane is also executive producing a reboot of Revenge of the Nerds, which will star Keith and Kenny Lucas.

While it’s not clear when Ted will premiere on Peacock, it will be interesting to see if MacFarlane will remain simply an executive producer on the project, or if he will return as the voice of Ted and take on a larger role on the television adaptation of his films.

