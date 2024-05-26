The Big Picture Mellencamp Arroyave and Judge criticize Jenn Fessler's behavior on RHONJ.

Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge love to talk about versions of The Real Housewives that they are not on. On their podcast Two Ts in a Pod, Mellencamp Arroyave and Judge gave their take on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and began to criticize Jenn Fessler for how she's acting on the reality series. Fessler, who is friends with Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs but wasn't really that close with Teresa Giudice, is playing both sides this season and both Fuda and Josephs were not happy about it.

Because of Fessler's remarks, Mellencamp and Judge think that she's trying to earn a full-time spot on the show. On their podcast, they talked about how Fessler was acting. “On Watch What Happens Live, Andy [Cohen] asks Marge why everybody is trying to govern Jenn’s friendship and Marge says that nobody’s trying to govern anybody. Just that off camera Jenn was saying one thing and acting a different way on camera,” Mellencamp said. Which then had Judge jumping in with her take on Fessler.

“That is frustrating,” Judge said. And Mellencamp agreed with her, saying “Yeah. I agree. She wants everyone to like her." Mellencamp went on to comment on how Fessler wants to be funny. “She wants to get her jabs or funny things out. And then what is happening is it’s coming back to bite her in the *ss because you can’t be that wishy-washy.” That isn't too far off given how both Fuda and Josephs reacted to her while on the show.

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp are Right For Once

The two went on to point out that it seems like Fessler probably does act one way off-camera and a completely different way on camera. Judge said, “I think that Jenn probably said a lot of things to Margaret off-camera," and she's probably not wrong. Even Mellencamp said that Fessler's status as a "friend of" probably is playing into how she is acting.

“Also something we have to point out is that Jenn is currently a friend of, and she probably wants to be more,” Mellencamp said. Judge went on with the same theory, saying that it seems like Josephs and Fuda are helping get Fessler a more permanent role on the show. “I do feel that Margaret and Rachel are giving Jenn Fessler that breakout star role and possibly getting her promoted,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

