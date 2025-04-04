The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp had quite the fight, as she has revealed her devastating stage four cancer diagnosis. However, Mellencamp has since updated her followers with brilliant news regarding her health. She has shared that she has finished her radiation treatment, as she has rung the bell to mark the end.

The former Real Housewives star has posted a video on Instagram, where she can be seen holding some paper and reading out a plaque underneath a gold bell. She rung it four times for “good luck” after reading the plaque with a smile on her face. Before ringing the bell, she told her followers facing the camera, “I’ve got my graduation papers.”

While reading the plaque, Mellencamp read out, “The good luck bell. Ring this bell three times well, it’s told to clearly say my treatment’s done, the course is run, and I am on my way.” Mellencamp captioned the video, “Ringing the bell can signify a major phase of treatment. Today was my last day of radiation. 5 more rounds of immunotherapy to go. Love you all for the kind messages.”

Mellencamp was first diagnosed with stage two melanoma in 2022, before it progressed to stage three. Following her diagnosis, she underwent surgery before receiving a tragic diagnosis in February 2025. The skin cancer had metasized to her brain, which developed into stage four cancer despite the doctors’ efforts in removing four tumours.

The Former ‘RHOBH’ Stars’ Cancer Fight is Not Over

Image via Bravo

On April 2, Mellencamp posted a sad video sharing that her cancer is now stage four. She also shared that the doctors have found more tumours, as she said, “I kinda thought that I had already beaten it. And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumours. So there’s so many different highs and lows.”

Since revealing her diagnosis, Mellencamp has been candid about her cancer battle. Speaking to Us Weekly about her fight, she said, “I’m fighting for my life. But also for my family’s life and all the people I love.” Speaking on facing her challenges, she also said, “Everybody wants me to be super positive all the time. One of my coping mechanisms is being sarcastic. I’d rather joke about it and have the best possible outcome than be completely in denial and have my heart broken.”

As Mellencamp shared, she still has more treatments, as she has immunotherapy to go through. As she is now stage four, it is extremely likely that she will have to undergo more treatment, though Mellencamp has not shared her next steps after immunotherapy. However, Mellencamp has proven to be valiant in her cancer fight, as she is still fighting for herself and her family.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.