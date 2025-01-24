Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp is in doubt about her divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave, which was filed in November. While the decision initially felt necessary, Teddi has been candid about the emotional toll of separation, leaving her questioning whether she acted too hastily.

During the January 16 episode of her podcast Diamonds in the Rough with co-host Erika Jayne, the reality star opened up about her struggles with loneliness and uncertainty. “I am naturally an introvert, so I enjoy my alone time,” Teddi shared. “But there’s moments now where I feel really lonely … I don’t know if that loneliness means I’ve made a mistake or if it’s just something I have to get used to.”

Teddi Mellencamp Details the Toll of Being a Single Mother

Image via Bravo

Fighting back tears, Teddi admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the constant pain of separation. “I feel embarrassed getting emotional, but this is such a confusing part of all of this. Do I power through or just give it time?” she asked, seeking guidance from her co-host. Erika, who has faced her own divorce challenges, offered words of encouragement. “What you’re going through is normal. If you didn’t feel lonely, I’d be worried,” Erika reassured Teddi. Erika’s own tumultuous split from attorney Tom Girardi in 2020 remains unresolved due to legal complications, giving her a unique perspective on the emotional rollercoaster of divorce.

As a mother to three children, Teddi has emphasized her desire to provide them with stability amidst the upheaval. “My only goal has ever been to give my kids stability,” she shared, reflecting on her complex family dynamics growing up.

Rumors of an affair with her horse trainer surrounded Teddi’s divorce filing, but she has remained focused on her children, seeking full custody. Edwin Arroyave has not commented publicly on the split.

Despite the challenges, Teddi is determined to find clarity in this new chapter of her life. Her honesty about the emotional toll of divorce highlights the universal struggles of starting over, particularly for parents balancing their own well-being with their children’s needs. Whether Teddi’s loneliness is a fleeting feeling or a sign of unresolved questions about her marriage, her vulnerability resonates with others who have faced similar crossroads.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs weekly on Bravo. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Showrunner Andy Cohen The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards, Denise Richards, Brandi Glanville, Lisa Vanderpump Directors Rob Minkoff Writers Kyle Richards , Brandi Glanville, Lisa Vanderpump Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Main Genre Reality Seasons 12 Story By Alex Baskin Streaming Service(s) Peacock

STREAM ON PEACOCK