Teddi Mellencamp has been going through a health crisis. The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has had brain surgery after finding tumors on her brain and she is going through radiation to shrink others. Her health issues has resulted in her divorce from Edwin Arroyave being put on pause. Fans then questioned what was going on with Mellencamp and Arroyave and the two gave them an update via Instagram Stories.

On her account, Mellencamp posted that fans all "keep messaging" her writing that fans questioned why she and Arroyave were getting a divorce at all. Mellencamp joked "I mean, other than the fact that he’s wearing this ridiculous sweater in the pouring rain, this video perfectly sums it up,” and she posted a clip from the HBO series Entourage where Ari Gold's (Jeremy Piven) wife was complaining about their marriage and the clip said “I ask for one hour out of the day for his undivided attention, and I can’t even have that.” The video had Arroyave saying “Sometimes you gotta take some calls,” and Mellencamp agreeing, saying, “That was us.”

The video was posted in a series of videos explaining their pause on their divorce. Mellencamp shared that it was a “Little laughter before the [first] day of immunotherapy treatment.” In another video, Mellencamp stated that the two knew who was going to be in what house, with the insinuation being that Mellencamp would take their shared home in the hills together. “You get to be moving back to Hollywood Hills, and it will be your home cause it was inappropriate for children,” she said. Arroyave said in the video “I knew there was a reason why I kept that house.” She eventually went on to share that he was a “pretty good divorce buddy.” But stated that it wasn't always that way. “[He was] such a douche lord at first but once your ex wife almost dies he saw the light. I am funny. Not jealous and good at helping him pick my replacement,” she said.

Teddi Mellencamp Is Getting Back to Work

Image from Bravo

Since her health issues, Mellencamp has taken a break from her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, with fellow housewife Tamra Judge. Now, it seems as if the show is back on the road as she shared screenshots about it. “Podcast setup and mics and chairs are still all there and good at the house yes?” One of their producers asked via text message in Mellencamp's story. She went on to explain that her brain wasn't really up for it before. “I haven’t touched one thing. No idea about set up but I weirdly haven’t been moving around furniture … [because] for [six] months my brain was broken and didn’t remember how to be a sarcastic a**hole,” she wrote.

You can see Mellencamp on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.