Shudder has just dropped the official trailer for Teddy, a French-language horror-comedy film about a werewolf transformation. Teddy premiered at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before being picked up by the horror-themed streaming service and branded as a Shudder original film. Teddy tells the story of a rebellious young man whose life starts to change drastically after gets scratched by an unknown beast in the woods. The film is written and directed by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma and stars Anthony Bajon (The Prayer) and Noémie Lvovsky (Invisibles).

The official trailer showcases an atmospheric, stylish, and quirky werewolf mystery of sorts, feeling a bit like a gender-swapped version of Ginger Snaps set in rural France instead of a Canadian suburb. It begins with Teddy, a confident young man with glasses, introducing himself to his girlfriend's friends before they seemingly take psychedelics together. Teddy is shown spending time with his family, working at a massage parlor, and getting into some trouble with the law. Things take a turn though when Teddy ventures into the woods after hearing a strange sound and is scratched by an unknown creature. As the trailer progresses, Teddy's behavior becomes increasingly strange as he convinces himself that he is turning into a werewolf. One of the last shots of the trailer briefly depicts an inhuman hand shutting off a power switch.

Teddy is part of Shudder's Summer of Chills lineup, which includes 12 films that are either Shudder originals or exclusives. Summer of Chills began in June and concludes at the end of next month. Already released films that are part of the lineup include Caveat, The Amusement Park, and Son. August will see the premiere of Teddy, as well as Bleed With Me, Jakob's Wife, and Mosquito State.

Teddy is currently set to premiere in the US on Shudder on August 5, after it was released domestically in France on June 30. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below:

Twentysomething Teddy lives in a foster home and works as a temp in a massage parlor. A scorching hot summer begins, and Teddy is scratched by a beast in the woods: the wolf that angry local farmers have been hunting for months. As weeks go by, animal impulses soon start to overcome the young man.

