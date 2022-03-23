Cudi says he drew from his hit song 'The Pursuit of Happiness' for this highly personal project.

Scott Mescudi, who is more commonly known by his stage name – Kid Cudi, is set to make his feature film directorial debut with a Netflix film. The new movie, Teddy, will not only see Mescudi in the director's chair for the first time but also on-screen starring in the film and co-writing the screenplay.

While this will be Mescudi's first time behind the camera, the musician has racked up several credits in front of it. He notably appeared in Ti West's X, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Netflix's, Don't Look Up, among several other projects. The multi-hyphenate talent announced the project on his social media, revealing that the film has had a long journey to the screen and has been in the works since 2013. Mescudi added that the project was a television series, in its early iteration, before evolving into a movie. While specific details about the movie's plot were few and far between, Mescudi let fans know that Teddy will be a comedy but will also be reminiscent of his 2009 hit song, "The Pursuit of Happiness," stating:

“If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, I'd say this: It's as if I took the song "Pursuit of Happiness" and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has.”

The musician's social media post was laced with excitement, especially at the opportunity to introduce his fans to the character and world he has created. "I can't wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit," he wrote.

Image via A24

RELATED: Christina Ricci Returning to 'The Addams Family' in Netflix Series 'Wednesday'

Teddy will be produced by Shawn "Jay Z" Carter, James Lassiter, and Jeymes Samuel, who directed the 2021 Western film, The Harder They Fall. The upcoming movie will also be produced by Bron Studios and Mescudi's Mad Solar. In his announcement, the musician also gave a shout-out to Tendo Nagenda, Netflix's VP of Original Film, for "seeing the vision." Teddy will be the second collaboration between Mescudi, Carter, Lassiter, Nagenda, and Samuel after the musician teamed up with Carter for the award-winning song "Guns Go Bang" for The Harder They Fall.

Besides Teddy, Mescudi has several projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming movies Crater, Brittany Snow's feature film directorial debut September 17th, and the film adaptation of the 2020 coming-of-age novel, Real Life.

Teddy is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2023.

The Best Hidden Gems and Underrated Movies on Netflix Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Edidiong Mboho (48 Articles Published) Edidiong 'Eddy' Mboho is a writer for Collider. Besides writing, she's a Marvel addict and a hopeful baker. She's also a pretend quizzer who yells at her screen while watching Tipping Point and The Chase, and has convinced herself she can do it better. More From Edidiong Mboho