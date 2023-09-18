Despite sharing somewhat of a similarity when it comes to mediums, the TV and film landscape couldn't be more different. From year-round work schedules to varying degrees of pay, there is more to be said about the two. There's a real why many actors have a hard time trying to shed their former TV personas and jump into the film medium.

Over the years the divide between TV and film has since grown thin, allowing for streaming and film to coexist in the same space. In the 90s, the task was easier said than done. The age of teen TV dramas gave birth to various iconic actors who have since become household names and regulars in the box office industry. At the time, a memorable performance on TV was seen to be the stepping stone to something greater. While not everyone made it out to be a success, there are those who left their teens behind and went on to become box office legacies.

10 Katie Holmes - 'Dawson's Creek' (1998-2003)

Everyone's favorite girl down the creek became a star during the height of 90s teen dramas. Katie Holmes co-starred alongside James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson in Dawson's Creek. Playing the role of shy best friend Joey Potter, Holmes graced the 90s TV landscape with raw star power and likability.RELATED: 9 Cheesy But Enjoyable '90s Movies During Dawson's Creek run, Holmes had already made a name for herself, showcasing her acting in indie films. Once the show ended, the teen actor effortlessly transitioned to box office films with hits like Pieces of April, First Daughter and Batman Begins. Katie Holmes has since become a staple in Hollywood A-List circles and continues to be in significant roles as well as direct.

9 Michelle Williams - 'Dawson's Creek' (1998-2003)

Much like her Dawson's Creek co-star Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams outgrew her teen TV role pretty quickly. Williams starred as the big city teen Jen Lindley who comes to the small town of Capeside and competes for Dawson's love with Joey.

After years of playing a teen, Williams was finally able to embrace her creative side with dark and gritty adult roles. Her first post-Dawson Creek role was opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween H20. Williams took the indie film route, starring in Blue Valentine, and still managed to win various Academy Awards and big-budget roles in Brokeback Mountain and Venom.

8 Hilary Swank - 'Camp Wilder' (1992-1993)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Hilary Swank made her Hollywood debut in the short-lived American TV show, Camp Wilder. The show is centered on a single mother who opens up her home to her siblings' friends for a safe haven and casual hangout spot. The show was a part of the classic TGIF lineup but lasted only one season.

RELATED: The 10 Most Obscure '90s Movies, According to Reddit

Swank had her breakthrough role a few years later with The Next Karate Kid in 1994 and rose to international fame with Boys Don't Cry. For the next decade, Swank's level of fame continued to rise with roles in gripping films likeFreedom Writers, The Black Dahlia,and Million Dollar Baby.

7 Seth Rogen - 'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

Image via Apple TV+

Seth Rogen has made a career out of being Hollywood's Peter Pan, managing to never grow up. Like many other actors on the cult classic show Freaks and Geeks, Rogen's fame quickly increased after its cancelation.

Partnering up with Freaks and Geeks creator Judd Apatow, Rogen has become one of the most sought-after writers in the early 2000s. Known for his raunchy films that center on late-night adult themes, Rogen has starred in, co-written, or produced some of the best cult classic comedies of all time including Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, This Is The End, and Superbad.

6 Jared Leto - 'My So-Called Life' (1994-1995)

Before becoming the leader of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto was introduced to the world in the short-lived ABC show, My So-Called Life. The show revolves around the main protagonist Angela Chase (Claire Danes) and her inner friend circle.

The show was hailed for its realistic portrayal of teenage life during its time and became a cult classic.After TV, Leto launched into his film career with a few minor roles before receiving worldwide acclaim for his leading role in Requiem for A Dream. Leto went on to star in blockbuster and critically acclaimed films such as Dallas Buyer's Club, Suicide Squad and House of Gucci.

5 Leonardo DiCaprio - 'Parenthood' (1990-1991)

Image via New Line Cinema

Leonardo DiCaprio began his career in small commercials, but it was his role in Parenthood that earned him a place in Hollywood. Based on the 1989 film of the same name, Parenthood follows a California middle-class family as seen through the eyes of four generations. The show lasted one season before being canceled.

RELATED: 25 Best Leonardo DiCaprio Movies, Ranked

DiCaprio saw his major breakout role in 1993 with What's Eating Gilbert Grape? receiving several Academy Award nominations and international praise. From there on, DiCaprio has continued to work on major box office films. His work has led to him becoming one of the greatest actors of all time.

4 Jason Segel - 'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

Image via NBC

One of the many actors who saw a successful career branch out of the short-lived Freaks and Geeks, Jason Segel has been a hotspot for comedy gold. Much like his former Freaks and Geeks co-star Rogen, Jason Segel followed a similar Hollywood path to box office success.

It shows just how much faith and loyalty Apatow had in his young actors.Linking up with Apatow, Segel helped write, star in, and produce great comedies over the past few years such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Muppets, and Sex Tape. Alongside his film career, Segel also co-starred in the iconic hit TV show, How I Met Your Mother.

3 Jennifer Love Hewitt - 'Party of Five' (1994-2000)

As a former child star, Jennifer Love Hewitt's fame continued well into her teenage years. Hewitt co-starred in the teen drama Party of Five in 1995. The show picked up ratings and popularity after the first two seasons. It resulted in a Love Hewitt-led spinoff, Time of Your Life, which ran for only one season.

After the show ended, Hewitt became a major star in the 90s slasher era, starring in the film I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel. The teen actor also starred in the 90s classic film, Can't Hardly Wait. Love-Hewitt went on to star in the highly successful live-action Garfield franchise, the biggest of her career. She later returned to TV with The Ghost Whisper, which ran for five seasons.

2 Sarah Michelle Gellar - 'Buffy, The Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Sarah Michelle Gellar exploded onto the TV scene as the lead on the short-lived Swan's Crossing in 1992 and the next year as Kendall Hart on All My Children. It wasn't until Buffy The Vampire Slayer that Gellar became a household name.

During the Buffy run, Gellar starred in many box office films like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2 and Cruel Intentions. The actress has since returned to her supernatural roots starring in Paramount+'s new show, Wolf Pack.

1 Neve Campbell - 'Party of Five' (1994-2000)

Image via Paramount

One of the most influential actors to contribute to the 90s slasher craze, Neve Campbell found her spotlight alongside Love-Hewitt in Party of Five. While on the show, Campbell got the lead role of Sidney Prescott in the iconic Scream franchise.

For 25 years, Campbell played the role of Sidney Prescott within the Scream universe, earning high praise and acclaim for ushering in the heroine archetype era in slasher films. Additionally, Campbell found success with movies like The Craft, Wild Things and Last Call.

NEXT: 10 Most Underrated Teen Movies of the 90s, Ranked