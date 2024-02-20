Growing up is hard, but it's something everyone goes through. The universality of transitioning into adulthood is perhaps the reason that the coming-of-age film exists and why it takes so many forms. While some might reflect on their teen experiences through an angsty lens, à la Almost Famous, and others explore youth and growing up with romance and whimsy, as in Moonrise Kingdom, a select few go a different direction.

Although getting older can be a wonder, it also involves the death of childhood ideals and naïveties, the horror of a rapidly changing body and the endless and imposing possibilities of adulthood. Few life stages are more prone to darkness and the traumas of life than coming-of-age. So, it's no surprise that many of the best coming-of-age films are either bleak, terrifying, devastating or all of the above. The best coming-of-age movies blend the classic tropes of the genre with the more chilling aspects of the thriller and even horror, resulting in unique pictures that paint a vivid and nightmarish portrayal of growing up.

10 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Director: Karyn Kusama

Image via 20th Century Studios

Diablo Cody's follow-up to her Oscar-winning work in Juno was the screenplay for the 2009 teen horror film Jennifer's Body. Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried plays Needy Lesnicki, a teenager who realizes her best friend, Jennifer (Megan Fox), has become possessed by a man-eating demon after being the victim of a failed ritualistic sacrifice.

Packed with witty dialogue and a pair of stellar performances from Seyfried and Fox, Jennifer's Body is Diablo Cody's underrated classic. The film presents a morbidly funny and unexpectedly warm portrayal of friendship bonds while growing up, which become increasingly fragile at a time when every little detail feels like a massive deal. Although underappreciated at its time of release, Jennifer's Body has become a bonafide cult classic that has aged beautifully as a tale of female rage.

Jennifer's Body Release Date September 19, 2009 Cast Megan Fox , Amanda Seyfried Runtime 102

Watch on Max

9 'Teeth' (2007)

Director: Mitchell Lichtenstein

Image via Roadside Attractions

Dawn (Jess Weixler) is a sweet and friendly high school student. Her faith and her values are of the utmost importance to her, which is why she is the spokesperson for her high school's Christian chastity club. Despite this, Dawn develops a crush on Tobey (Hale Appleman), and the pair indulge in some flirting and intimacy. But, when Dawn sets firm boundaries, and Tobey aggressively crosses them, he learns the hard way that Dawn really isn't like other girls.

Teeth utilizes horror, violence, and morbid humor to explore an all too common coming-of-age story for girls, written by the adults and predatory men in her orbit rather than the girl herself. Dawn has little choice in the event that spurs her transition into womanhood, which is an experience that, despite being dark and upsetting to consider, is still common for young women. Teeth thankfully finds comedy in the strange and, at times, absurd premise it explores.

Watch on Tubi

8 'Hard Candy' (2005)

Director: David Slade

Image Via Lionsgate

Hayley, played by Oscar nominee Elliot Page, is a precocious 14-year-old girl, while Jeff (Patrick Wilson) is a suave 32-year-old photographer. Despite the considerable age difference, the pair hit it off online and share many innuendo-laden chats before finally meeting in person. After catching up at a café, Jeff drives Hayley back to his stylish home, which he also uses as his photography studio, and things quickly descend into chaos and psychological violence.

Hard Candy is another engaging and tense exploration of how often coming-of-age is an experience forced upon the young rather than initiated by them. While the film embraces ambiguity, it certainly implies that the unraveling and revealing of Hayley's intentions might mirror her own coming-of-age story. Hard Candy masterfully uses Elliot Page's talents to tell a story of vengeance and the complicated road to maturity. Wicked and unsettling, Hard Candy is an emotionally charged tale of vigilantism unlike any other and a biting entry in the coming-of-age genre.

Hard Candy Release Date January 14, 2005 Cast Patrick Wilson , elliot page , Sandra Oh , Odessa Rae , G.J. Echternkamp Runtime 99

Watch on Tubi

7 'It Follows' (2014)

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Image via RADiUS-TWC

Jay (Maika Monroe) and Hugh (Jake Weary) have been on a few dates with each other. After going to the movies together, they park somewhere quiet and have sex for the first time in Hugh's car. Moments later, Hugh tells Jay that, as a result of their intimacy, Hugh has passed a curse onto her that will eventually kill her. The only way to survive is to pass it to someone else the same way and hope that it spreads far enough away that it can never fall back on her.

It Follows has many possible interpretations, and it's clear that the film has a lot to say about trauma as contagion, the unspoken consequences of sex, and the unrelenting and unavoidable approach to death. It Follows's many meanings speak to the complexity of the teen experience, particularly as it relates to sex, regret and fear. While no one had a coming-of-age experience quite like Jay, everyone can watch this film and find their coming-of-age traumas reflected. The upcoming sequel, They Follow, will surely further expand on these ideas, adding more complexity to this already fascinating film.

It Follows Release Date March 15, 2015 Cast Bailey Spry , Carollette Phillips , Loren Bass , Keir Gilchrist , Maika Monroe , Lili Sepe Runtime 100 minutes

Watch on Netflix

6 'The Witch' (2015)

Director: Robert Eggers

Image via A24

After a religious dispute, a family of English settlers is banished from their Puritan settlement. They relocate to an isolated area near the woods and establish a modest farm with their goat, Black Phillip. Parents William (Ralph Ineson) and Katherine (Kate Dickie) are then devastated when their newborn baby dies, and the entire family soon grows suspicious that teenage daughter Thomasin, played by Anya Taylor-Joy in her breakthrough role, is a witch who is behind all the family's misfortunes.

Through a patriarchal and puritanical lens, womanhood is as much of an enigma and threat as black magic and witchcraft. The Witch explores the villainization of femininity and the fear of the unknown that has dominated much of recorded human history. Two competing notions of female coming-of-age permeate throughout The Witch. Firstly, when a girl becomes a woman, she also becomes the scapegoat for the failures of those around her, and failing crops, infant death, and an outcast father can all be laid at her feet. But secondly and conversely, if a woman's only means of actualization and autonomy is becoming the thing they falsely accused her of, you can't blame a girl for trying.

Watch on Max

5 'It' (2017)

Director: Andy Muschietti

Image via Warner Bros.

Much like other small American towns in the 80s, Derry is rife with intolerance and has a dark and hateful streak that runs through it. Unlike other small towns, though, Derry is also host to an evil presence that takes the form of a shapeshifting being who takes the form of a clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). As children roam the streets, unsupervised and unnoticed, they can, and often do, fall victim to Pennywise and his sizable appetite. The Loser's Club, a group of outcasts, becomes Pennywise's latest prey and must find a way to defeat his evil.

Stephen King's novels and their adaptations are fascinated with the difficulties of youth and often represent the transition from childhood to adulthood as a form of horror that needs to be overcome. It is the peak of this fascination, throwing its protagonists into a battle to kill their childhood fears to survive. Terrifying yet unexpectedly heartwarming, It is a brutal but rewarding coming-of-age story about overcoming fears and trauma to move to the next stage in life.

Watch on Netflix

4 'The Lost Boys' (1987)

Director: Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros

Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) move with their mom to Santa Clara, California, "the murder capital of the world." The town certainly earns its reputation, with many residents going missing or turning up dead. Despite the danger, Santa Clara has a bustling and lively music scene and nightlife. A popular beach-side destination makes it the perfect place for young people and teens to visit. But, as Michael and Sam start getting settled in their new town, they learn that the high murder rate is due to a nest of vampires in the area, all of whom look like teenagers.

The Lost Boys is a light-hearted horror film on its surface, but under the glossy and fun horror elements, it is a story about coming-of-age in an America that is in the throes of the AIDS crisis. The Lost Boys is sexually charged and sexually fluid, with a flirtatious undertone throughout. Opting to dip its toe into the party culture of the time, the film explores just how dangerous life could be for an unsupervised teenager looking to explore the thrills that adulthood has to offer but with no idea of the dangers.

Rent on Amazon

3 'Stoker' (2013)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

India (Mia Wasikowska) is an introspective and particular 18-year-old. Her sense of isolation deepens when her beloved father dies, and she's left with only her distant and eccentric mother, Evelyn (a mesmerizing Nicole Kidman). At her father's funeral, India is surprised to meet her uncle, Charlie (Matthew Goode), whom she didn't know existed. Charlie starts staying at the family home to offer his support, but his arrival causes a stir and gives India a new perspective on what her future may become.

Stoker uses the coming-of-age theme as a vehicle to explore nature versus nurture and the perils and pitfalls of raising a child. Much like India herself, the filmmaking and writing are tight and polished, like a set of clenched teeth destined to crack at any moment. Stoker plays with subtext, innuendo and misdirection and utilizes its skilled actors to convey what can't be said or explained. All of this comes together as a tense and eerie thriller that examines the possibility that some people are just born bad.

Rent on Amazon

2 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Image via Sandrew Metronome

In 1980s Sweden, 12-year-old Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) is relentlessly bullied. Forced into the role of an outcast, he spends a lot of his time alone, fantasizing about getting revenge against his bullies and standing up for himself. His isolation is soon alleviated when he befriends a girl his age named Eli (Lina Leandersson), who has just moved into the apartment complex where Oskar lives. The pair's bond leads to a youthful romance, but not everything about Eli is as it seems, and Oskar soon learns she may not be the safest choice of companion.

Let the Right One In examines loneliness, the power of human connection and how simple choices can become life-altering. Even though he is young, Oskar finds himself in a complicated position. After a childhood filled with loneliness and torment, he stumbles upon the chance at companionship and understanding in the form of Eli, but at a very steep cost. Intelligent and truly chilling, Let the Right One In is possibly the best vampire film in recent years and a spectacular, unconventional coming-of-age story, a thought-provoking examination of what it truly means to grow up.

Let the Right One In 6 10 Release Date January 26, 2008 Cast Kåre Hedebrant , Lina Leandersson , Per Ragnar , Henrik Dahl , Karin Bergquist , Peter Carlberg Runtime 114

Watch on Tubi

1 'Carrie' (1976)

Director: Brian De Palma

Image via United Artists

16-year-old Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is shy, quiet and totally unprepared for the many changes her mind and body will undergo in adolescence. Her religious extremist mother refuses to bond with her, and Carrie's confusion grows after she realizes she has supernatural powers. After a particularly cruel incident, Carrie gets invited to the prom by a popular boy, but her joyous night will turn into a nightmare.

There are coming-of-age stories, and then there's Carrie. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, Carrie set the blueprint for 'coming-of-age as horror' and has become an iconic depiction of the female teen experience. Despite the dark and troubling themes and scenes that make Carrie an iconic horror film, the King adaptation also emphasizes that coming-of-age for women can represent self-discovery, access to power and control, and the ability to fight for oneself.

Carrie Cast Sissy Spacek , Piper Laurie Runtime 100

Watch on Max

Next: The 10 Best Teen Horror Movies of the Last Decade, Ranked