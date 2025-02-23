Anyone who grew up in the ‘90s remembers fondly coming home from school, getting homework done (or hanging with friends for a few hours), then curling up in front of the TV to catch their favorite teen drama. Today, with an abundance of classic shows available via streaming services, a new generation of teens is becoming acquainted with some of the best shows from the ‘90s as well.

The best teen dramas from that decade didn’t shy away from tough subject matter, whether it was bullying, drugs, eating disorders, or even sexual identity. They were relatable, entertaining, and sometimes even pretty deep.

10 'Sweet Valley High' (1994–1997)

Created by Josh Goldstein and Jonathan Prince

Disney

Bringing to life the writings of Francine Pascal in this iconic teen book series of the same name, Sweet Valley High centered around Elizabeth (Cynthia Daniel) and Jessica Wakefield (Brittany Daniel), twin teens living in the fictional town of Sweet Valley, California. Popular, beautiful, and with very different personalities, the episodes follow their antics with friends and family.

Brittany Daniel went on to star in movies like White Chicks, which raised her profile following the end of the series. The sisters also appeared in ads for Doublemint gum, known as the Doublemint Twins. But for those who grew up in the ‘90s, they’ll forever be known as the Sweet Valley twins.