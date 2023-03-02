Teen drama series have absolutely taken over the world. Audiences nationwide really enjoy writing and watching American teens deal with the current world around them.

Teens, the main demographic for this content, enjoy seeing themselves and things they identify with personally. However, while many teen shows tend to be comedic or generally humorous, a few teen drama shows are extremely gut-wrenching.

1 ‘13 Reasons Why’ (2017-2020)

13 Reasons Why is a Netflix original series that is based on a novel by Jay Asher. The series tells the story of Hannah Baker, who died by suicide. Before her death, she recorded a series of cassette tapes, each dedicated to a person she felt was a major influence in her ending her life.

RELATED: 10 Most Rewatchable Teen Dramas

Each episode takes on a different tape; all listened to by her friend Clay Jensen. As he uncovers the truth leading up to her death, dark secrets are revealed. The show takes on some very intense topics, including mental health, self-harm, bullying, and even sexual assault. 13 Reasons Why has received a lot of criticism as well for its wide array of heavy topics.

2 ‘Grand Army’ (2020)

Grand Army is another Netflix series based on a stageplay. The show is set in a diverse public school in Brooklyn, New York, and follows a group of students as they navigate their teenage years. The show tackles racism, the school-to-prison pipeline, sexual assault, sexuality, gender, and cultural differences.

It is a shame that a show that opened the door for discussions about power dynamics in education and injustice was canceled after only one season. Nonetheless, the show is a must-watch for a truly raw and gut-wrenching night.

3 ‘Euphoria’ (2019-present)

Image via HBO

Euphoria is one of the most popular HBO shows of all time and stars Zendaya. The series follows a group of high school students as they all deal with their own troubles in adolescence. The show has quite a bit of intense and downright provocative content in terms of drugs and drug addiction, mental illness, graphic violence, and sex.

RELATED: 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Reportedly Begin Filming in Early 2023

Euphoria, in every episode, is like a piece of art—the show uses a stunningly mellow aesthetic to show the complexities of teenage life in the rapidly changing present world. Anyone looking for a show should consider watching Euphoria if they can handle it.

4 ‘Elite’ (2018-2021)

Image via Netflix

Elite is a Spanish-language series that gained a huge following in English-speaking countries. The show follows a group of students at a wealthy and prestigious private school in Spain as they attempt to fit in. The show centers around a murder mystery and follows each student who could’ve been involved as they try to solve the crime.

While solving a literal murder, the students have to sort through their personal and emotional issues with themselves and each other. The show highlights cultural and economic differences and the dynamics that follow suit. Elite is a great watch for anyone looking for something fresh and exciting.

5 ‘One of Us Is Lying’ (2021)

Image via Peacock

One of Us Is Lying is a television show produced by Peacock based on the novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus. The series follows a small bunch of high schoolers who all become prime suspects in a murder case revolving around their classmate.

RELATED: 10 Most Anticipated Book To Movie Adaptations Coming In 2023

The show is a true mystery-thriller (like the book) that weaves in and out the lies and secrets surrounding the student’s death as the investigation unfolds. One of Us Is Lying also highlights high school's complex relationships and the importance of truth. Anyone looking for a book-to-screen adaptation that is truly worth it should check out One of Us Is Lying.

6 ‘The Society’ (2019-2020)

The Society is a simulation-themed show that Netflix produced. The series follows a group of high school students who are all mysteriously transported to an exact replication of their hometown where there are no adults. This dystopian show showcases the power dynamics that arise in this new society, per se, that is created.

The show touches on some great themes like leadership and the qualities of a good leader, power, and morality. Many fans of the series have taken to social media to ask for a continuation of the show, but Netflix canceled The Society after only one season.

7 ‘Heartbreak High’ (2022-)

Image via Netflix

Heartbreak High is an Australian comedy-drama that is a bit of a reboot of the 1994 series. The show follows students and teachers of Hartley High as they navigate the increasing racial tensions in Australia. Romances, teen angst, and the usual high school antics follow suit.

The first season received lots of positive reviews and critical acclaim. The show was renewed for another season, which means fans will see more of the fantastic and equally-gripping story with their favorite characters.

8 ‘We Are Who We Are’ (2020)

Image via HBO

We Are Who We Are is another HBO series that focuses on a group of teenagers living on a military base in Italy. The show focuses on teenagers as they explore and begin to understand their own identities and relationships with one another. We Are Who We Are tackles themes like gender, sexuality, and the difficulties of adolescence.

The show also comments on the current state of the world and how teens experience the rapidly-changing environment as they change into the mature adults they are to be soon.

9 ‘The End of the F**king World’ (2017-2019)

The End of the F**king World is a British show based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman. The series follows two teenage outcasts named James and Alyssa. James is a self-proclaimed psychopath, and Alyssa has a troubled family life. They embark on a journey across England together.

RELATED: The End of the F***ing World’ Creator Breaks Down That Ambiguous Ending

The show tackles themes like trauma, identity, and the complexities of human relationships in a very unconventional way than other television shows. The series has dark humor to back up the dramatic moments but provides a unique and thought-provoking take on the classic coming-of-age genre.

10 ‘Cruel Summer’ (2021)

Image via Freeform

Cruel Summer is a Freeform psychological thriller television series. The series is set in a small Texas town and follows the intertwined lives of teenage girls named Jeanette and Kate.

The story is told in a non-linear format (each episode is a different day across three summers in the mid-90s), all unraveling more about Kate’s sudden disappearance and eventual rescue. The show tackles trauma, identity, and memory. Cruel Summer has plot twists, thrilling moments, suspense, and more — it’s a gripping watch.

KEEP READING:8 Great Teen Comedy TV Series to Binge Over Winter Break