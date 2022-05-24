The newly released Netflix teen drama Heartstopper, based on the graphic novels of the same name by author Alice Oseman, has been taking audiences by storm, topping Twitter trending stats for three weeks in a row since its release. The show follows British teenagers Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) and the story of their sweet, heart-warming romance.

RELATED: 'Heartstopper' and the Power of Coming-Out Narratives

Heartstopper has been praised for its honest and refreshingly positive depiction of teen sexuality, with a well-constructed cast featuring several queer characters. Furthermore, although it does tackle issues around sexuality and identity, it doesn't dwell on the negatives, maintaining a light-hearted tone and allowing its characters to have a fun, positive high-school experience surrounded by supporting and loving friends and family. If Heartstopper left you in the mood for a good teen drama, there are plenty more out there for you.

'Young Royals' (2021)

Swedish teen drama Young Royals follows Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding), the second-born son of Queen Kristina (Pernilla August). He is sent to a prestigious boarding school after causing a scandal by getting into a fight at a club. At his new school, he meets and soon falls for his classmate Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg), a scholarship student. The plot revolves around their budding romance, Wilhelm's family dramas and struggles to accept his identity, and conflict resulting from his desire to keep their relationship a secret.

Young Royals is popular with audiences and critics alike, delivering an earnest and heartfelt central romance between its two leads. Like Heartstopper, it is praised for casting authentically teenage actors who look the age they are supposed to be playing, adding a sense of authenticity and providing a breath of fresh air in a culture where many teen dramas are stuffed with adult casts. The boarding school and royalty elements give it something different and exciting, but at its core, Young Royals is a sincere teen LGBTQ+ romance, just like Heartstopper. Young Royals is now streaming on Netflix.

'Love, Victor' (2020)

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, Love, Victor is an American teen dramedy inspired by and set in the same universe as Love, Simon, the 2018 film based on Becky Albertalli's young-adult novel Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. The show follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, who struggles with adjusting to life in a new town while also dealing with his sexuality.

The show has good reviews and is popular with audiences — it was Hulu's most-watched drama when it first premiered in 2020. It's charming and sweet, handling difficult situations and conversations about sexuality with care and sincerity. It delivers the syrupy, slow-burn romance audiences loved in Heartstopper while still taking care to deliver an important message about internal strength and acceptance. You can watch Love, Victor on Hulu or Disney+.

'Sex Education' (2019)

British dramedy Sex Education, created by Laurie Nunn, follows the lives of the students of Mooredale High School as they deal with personal dramas, often related to sexual intimacy. The show primarily focuses on Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), who establishes a sex clinic at the school to help his classmates with their intimacy problems, using advice he has learned from his eccentric sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson).

The series has rave reviews, enjoying a 95% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating as of publication. Critics have called it heartfelt and hilarious, featuring a fantastic ensemble cast and poignant messaging about sensitive topics around sex and intimacy. It's also praised for its diversity, with characters of various backgrounds and sexual orientations. Brilliantly crafted and effortlessly funny, the show has a score of masterfully constructed characters whose stories are handled with the utmost care and respect. It is a must-see, and one of the best teen shows currently airing. You can stream Sex Education on Netflix.

'Elite' (2018)

Created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona, Elite is a Spanish teen drama/thriller that follows the relationships between three working-class scholarship students — Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani), and Christian (Miguel Herran) — and their wealthy classmates at an elite secondary school. The show deals with typical teen drama themes and tackles progressive issues, including those related to sexual diversity. It sets itself apart from other teen dramas by including a mystery-thriller element. Each season employs a flash-forward plot structure that leads up to/unravels a disappearance or murder of a classmate.

Elite is very popular with audiences and was recently renewed for a sixth season. While it appears more trope-heavy than many other highly-rated teen shows of recent years, the tropes are smartly employed and not overdone. The show is usually described as trashy in a complementary sense, "guilty pleasure" television that is great for viewers looking for a fun, easily-digestible palette cleanser with great characters and satisfying mystery to boot. You can stream Elite on Netflix.

'Dash & Lily' (2020)

The eight-episode romantic comedy series Dash & Lily follows titular characters Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis), two New York City teens who develop romantic feelings while trading messages and dares via a notebook they leave at different locations around the city. Set during Christmastime, it's a fun, adventurous series that can be binged in one sitting for a bit of holiday cheer.

RELATED: ‘Dash & Lily’ Review: Netflix’s Christmas Romcom Is Sugary Sweet and Charming AF

While short, the show received favorable reviews and is a light-hearted, binge-worthy romp with a charming central romance. It's surprisingly emotionally rich, with great, charismatic performances from its two leads, and promises all the cutesy liveliness Heartstopper fans are bound to know and love. You can stream all of Dash & Lily on Netflix.

'Genera+ion' (2021)

Created by Zelda and Daniel Barnz, Genera+ion is an American teen dramedy centered around the lives of a group of high school students in a conservative community in Orange County, California. It follows the group and their relationships, with many of the teens facing questions about their sexuality.

It's a simple and grounded teen drama but remains promising for exploring meaningful topics while still maintaining and generally light-hearted feel. Made for a Gen Z audience and concerned with growing pains in the modern world, it's a fun and inclusive series perfect for any diehard Heartstopper fan. Genera+ion is available on HBO Max.

'Degrassi: The Next Generation' (2001)

One of the most famous teen dramas of all time, Degrassi: The Next Generation, was the fourth installment in the Degrassi franchise — a franchise set to make its long-awaited return with a new series set to air on HBO Max in 2023. The Next Generation is the more popular and arguably the best yet, of Degrassi's many iterations, lasting 14 seasons over 14 years. These 14 seasons follow a vast, ever-evolving ensemble cast of Degrassi High School students, with alums including Canadian rapper Drake and Nina Dobrev (of The Vampire Diaries fame).

RELATED: The Best Episodes from Every Season of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’

Degrassi: The Next Generation is a cult classic, a light-hearted teen soap that nonetheless committed itself to educate its audience on a broad scope of topical issues. The sprawling cast of characters deals with struggles surrounding their sexuality, bullying, mental health issues, bigotry, and a slew of other vitally important topics. Shot in a soap-opera format, most of the 14 seasons boast between 20 and 40 episodes, meaning there is more time for a varied, fully-fleshed-out cast of believable young characters, but there's plenty of content to binge. You can watch Degrassi: The Next Generation on HBO Max or stream it free on YouTube.

'Skam' (2015)

Norwegian teen drama Skam ("Shame" in English) follows the lives of a group of teenagers at one of the most prestigious high schools in Norway. Each of the show's four seasons focuses on a new main character — Eva (Lisa Teige), Noora (Josefine Pettersen), Isak (Tarjei Moe), and Sana (Iman Meskini) — dealing with their own set of struggles that they're "secretly ashamed of," hence the series title: topics dealt with in each season range from mental health issues to homosexuality.

The show was never marketed for international release but garnered unexpected worldwide popularity with a dedicated fanbase who subtitled the series themselves for international viewership. The show has been hailed as incredibly immersive, realistic, and notable for its unique format. Season 3, mainly, which deals with Isak's sexuality, was praised by critics as honest, intimate, and profound. Skam is a must-see for any fans of teen TV: it's one of the greatest, unexpected successes of the last few decades. An American remake, created by the Norwegian series' showrunner and titled Skam Austin, is available for free on Facebook.

KEEP READING: 10 Best High School Shows to Watch on Netflix, From 'Stranger Things' to 'Riverdale

‘Fast X’: Rita Moreno to Play Dom Toretto’s Grandmother

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Abby Garratt (9 Articles Published) Abby Garratt is a list writer for Collider. More From Abby Garratt

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe