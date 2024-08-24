The Big Picture Jenelle Evans was granted temporary sole custody of daughter Ensley due to the court deeming David Eason unfit.

Evans was deemed a fit parent by the judge, providing consistent care for her daughter since her split with Eason.

Eason's refusal to allow daughter on-camera affects Teen Mom filming, but the court date is set for October.

The former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been in the news for their legal spats. On Tuesday, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that the court deemed Eason “not fit and proper” to have custody of their daughter Ensley. Because of this, Evans has been granted temporary sole legal and physical custody of their daughter. The estranged couple split up last February after Evans filed for legal separation. After a year of legal separation, she plans to divorce.

In the hearing that took place earlier this month, the judge said, “The best interest of Ensley would be served for sole physical and legal custody to be awarded to Ms. Eason today, with there to be supervised visitation [held off] unless and until a psychological evaluation [for David] has been completed.” The judge also declared in the hearing that she does not believe that Ensley should visit Eason whilst living on Evans’ boat, as “based on the evidence and testimony presented here…the defendant [David] does not reside in a place that would be safe and suitable for the minor child.”

This news came after Evans received a protective order from Eason on May 16. She and her children were granted a six-month domestic order. With this order, Eason is forbidden from posting their children on social media and is also required to hand over his firearms.

The Teen Mom 2 Star’s Parenting Comes Into Question

In the courtroom, Evans stated that she should receive full custody as she deems herself as a “fit parent”. “I think I’ve done most of the raising of Ensley, or all of the raising of Ensley since she was born, making sure she’s healthy and doing well in school, and making sure she’s at school on time, making sure she’s in extra-circular activities,” she said, before adding, “I pay attention to her mental health.” Her lawyer reminded the judge that not only has Eason not seen Ensley in months, but he also has not checked in on her since March, even when she had surgery. He has also not been a willing participant in the divorce proceedings.

The judge ruled in Evans's favor, citing that Evans has cared for her daughter well since she and Eason split, saying, “the Plaintiff [Jenelle] is physically, mentally and emotionally able to provide consistent active care for the child, as she has done so, as evident in the exhibits of her medical care, insurance and the like.”

The filming of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has been impacted due to the ongoing tensions between the pair. Evans’ sons, Kaiser and Jace, are currently filming, but not Ensley. Evans revealed to the judge that Eason “will not sign the paperwork.” She claims that Eason has refused to permit her to have their daughter on camera for leverage, as he “wants his property that is left back at the house”. He will welcome the discussion of having their daughter on camera once he receives his belongings. However, other sources from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup say that Ensley should be able to film because she has full custody.

Evans and Eason’s next court day is set for October, to handle divorce and custody-related issues. It is also important to note that Eason currently has charges filed against him for his alleged physical attack on Jace in September 2023. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup states that a hearing was held. Fans can stay tuned to Collider for updates.

