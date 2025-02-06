Teen Mom is arguably one of MTV’s most successful franchises, as it’s been producing new shows for over a decade, including its current iterations, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and Teen Mom: Family Reunion. But perhaps the most unsuccessful spin-off was the short-lived Teen Mom 3. While it followed the format of its predecessors, TM3 only lasted a season before it was cancelled, airing for August 26, 2013, to November 18, 2013.

Teen Mom 3 followed four young mothers as they navigated early parenthood. Two of its stars, Briana DeJesus and Mackenzie McKee, went on to appear in other Teen Mom spin-offs and remain active figures in the franchise. But the other two moms, Alex Sekella and Katie Yeager, largely disappeared from the spotlight after the show was axed. It’s been over a decade since the TM3 girls shared the screen — so where are they now?

Some ‘Teen Mom 3’ Girls Stayed in the Spotlight