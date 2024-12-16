Amber Portwood is having conflicting co-parent relationships with her exes. The Teen Mom star has been pushing back at Gary Shirley over his claims that she doesn't want to see their daughter, Leah Shirley, and Shirley saying that Portwood doesn't pay child support. Now, Portwood's ex, Andrew Glennon, has opened up about his own situation with Portwood and how the reality star has been as a mother to their son, James Glennon. In an exclusive to Us Weekly, Glennon shared that Portwood and their son talk daily and that his own relationship with Portwood is in a much better place than before.

Portwood and Glennon welcomed their son James in 2018 and separated a year later. It wasn't always smooth sailing between them post break-up and it has since taken a turn for the better. Fans have not seen James on the show and it led to many jumping to conclusions but Glennon promised the outlet that everything was going well between Portwood and her young son. But this does not mean that fans will see James on the show. Glennon continues to keep their son off the series to maintain his privacy. But Glennon still claims that Portwood's relationship with him and their son is on good terms.

“Our communication has improved dramatically,” he told Us. “We are able to be on the same page for the sake of our son. [James and Amber] are in constant communication, daily Facetiming and lots of calls.” Glennon also defended Portwood against claims that Shirley has lobbied against her in the press.

Andrew Glennon Defends Amber Portwood

Glennon also talked about Shirley's claims that Portwood is not paying child support. Shirley reportedly said that Portwood owes him years of back-dated child support. Glennon claims that it cannot be true because he himself has seen Portwood pay the child support that Shirley claims he is missing. "I regularly witnessed Amber paying throughout our relationship. Oftentimes, I would go with her to hand-deliver the funds."

Shirley claims that it has been years since she paid, according to a source that spoke with Us Weekly. “He’s claiming that Amber has not paid child support for years and he may want to take her to court for back payments,” the source said. “Because their relationship was so long ago, Gary and Amber never set up formal protocols for payments.”

