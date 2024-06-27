The Big Picture Amber Portwood and Gary Wayt end their engagement after overcoming issues.

Amber's history of violence with men led to a rocky relationship.

Gary's sudden disappearance caused suspicion and contributed to the breakup.

It's the end of the road for Amber Portwood and Gary Wayt, with the Teen Mom star and her partner ending their engagement, according to a source via US Weekly. The quote reads, "They’ve decided that it’s over between them and their engagement is off. They have too much to overcome to move forward together". This all comes following the sudden disappearance of Wayt and the eyebrow-raising events that surrounded it, all wrapped up in a story even the executives of Teen Mom couldn't put together. The source added that, "Amber took off the engagement ring and it’s the best thing. She is sad, and she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her.

With tensions rocky between the pair for quite some time, the end of their engagement felt like the obvious conclusion, although their persistence despite trouble in the past did leave some to believe that, through thick and thin, Amber and Gary might just make it. Amber's history of violence with men does lend itself to a broken relationship, with her time with her first fiancé, Gary Shirley, destined to end in tragedy. Amber's fiery outbursts and the pair's incessant fighting eventually led to two felony counts of domestic battery and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent for Amber.

Teen Mom Release Date December 8, 2009 Main Genre Family Seasons 10

Gary Wayt's Disappearance Was Quite the Saga

Image via MTV

Over the course of 48 hours, the disappearance of Amber's now ex-partner Gary caused a massive stir among fans, with Amber herself admitting how worried she was. After attending a family member's wedding together, a small argument between the two led Gary to leave, although Amber denies any major fight beforehand. Reported as being last seen inside a Walgreens in Bryson City, North Carolina on June 9, police obtained video footage of Gary 900 miles away in Oklahoma on June 11.

Amber profusely swore that the two were just as in love as ever against the claims of foul play from online commenters. However, now that the engagement is officially called off, it's even trickier to believe Amber's story. The disappearance of Gary was shrouded in suspicion, and one can only wonder what must have actually happened to so swiftly lead to the break-up of an engagement.

Amber Portwood and Gary Wayt have officially ended their engagement following Gary's recent disappearance. To catch up with Amber's appearances on Teen Mom, all episodes are available to watch now on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+