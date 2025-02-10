Leave it to Amber Portwood to make headlines for despicable reasons. On the recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the reality star admitted to faking a pregnancy scare in order to get out of filming obligations for the MTV series. In her first appearance on the series of the new part of Season 2, Portwood's story has largely been following her ex, Gary Shirley, his wife, Kristina Shirley, and Amber and Gary's teenage daughter, Leah Shirley.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of former cast members of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 as they deal with parenthood at various stages in their lives. Part of the speculation as to why Amber Portwood has been seen and heard from minimally has surrounded her mental health. As Gary said, “A person with bipolar disorder, there’s ups and downs." He believed that this was partially to blame for the mother and daughter's estrangement.

Amber Portwood Lies To Get Out of Filming

Close

As Gary Shirley discussed the distance that he's felt from Amber Portwood, the show's producers soon came into focus as they brought a camera crew to Portwood's house to film with her. It was at that moment that Amber shared that she asked for a pregnancy test from a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter producer and to postpone filming. Why the scare? She revealed, "It was an ex. I’m freaking out right now. I’m scared. Just pray for me that I wasn’t too much of a jackass.”

The episode continued when it was revealed that the pregnancy test the reality star requested had been unopened, leading Portwood to admit that she never needed one in the first place. She finally revealed that due to her being in a dark place, she had a history of lying. "There’s been many times in my life where I’ve had to lie in order to get out of doing things because I’m not able to get ready, get dressed, move around, do anything. You just lie to people and say, ‘I’m busy, I have this sickness.’ You want to make up something to where they’re like, ‘We’re not going to do anything,’ [or] ‘You don’t have to film.’”

She later confirmed that she found herself in a dark place following the dramatic split from Gary Wayt, also referred to as "Gary 2.0." She said, “I’m f**ked up from what he did to me. We’re talking trauma. Being told you’re a murderer and thinking your fiancé is dead. I did not sleep for four days. I did not eat.” She seemed hopeful that a reconciliation with her daughter could happen when she leaves her dark place. Acknowledging that she did not know what the future would bring between herself, her daughter, and her son, who she shares with Andrew Glennon, she stated, "I've never been a mom that didn't care. Just a f-ed up mom."