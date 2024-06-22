The Big Picture Amber Portwood's fiancé, Gary Wayt, was found 900 miles away in Oklahoma just two days after being last seen in North Carolina.

Fans speculated about relationship issues after Gary's disappearance, but Amber insisted they are still in love and have a wonderful relationship.

Amber has a history of violence, with past legal issues involving domestic battery, leading fans to express concern for Gary's well-being.

As reported via TheThings, star of MTV's Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant, Amber Portwood's fiancé, Gary Wayt, has been officially found a shocking 900 miles away from the spot in which he was last seen. Reported as being last spotted inside a Walgreens in Bryson City, North Carolina on June 9, police obtained video footage of Gary 900 miles away in Oklahoma just two days later, on June 11. This means Gary made a remarkable journey in under 48 hours after attending a family member's wedding alongside his partner.

After the news of his disappearance was made public, fans of the couple were the first to weigh in on the matter online, with some suggesting that this came after the two had been having relationship issues. Responding to these claims on Elle Bee's YouTube channel before Gary had been found, Amber intended to set the record straight, saying that the two are just as in love as ever, although a conversation had taken place that prompted him to leave. Amber remarked, "There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that okay?" Amber then said, "I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He has not touched me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other. We have a wonderful relationship". In an attempt to defend herself, Amber added, "I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years. I changed a long time ago, okay? You guys have to understand this". Released via TheThings is a copy of the first page of the investigation report by the Bryson City Police Department, which makes the whole ordeal seem a lot more real, and scarily so.

'Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Has a Violent History

Image via MTV

As any fan of Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant will know,Amber has a toxic history with men, documented by different reality series. After an unexpected pregnancy at an early age, Amber appeared onMTV's 16 and Pregnant alongside her then-fiance,Gary Shirley. This relationship was far from smooth, with their constant fighting even ending intwo felony counts of domestic battery and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent for Amber. This came after an episode of the show aired where Amber repeatedly struck her partner, with Gary choosing not to retaliate. A fine and probation later and Amber's reputation was damaged forever, making it no surprise that fans of the show took to social media to express their concern for Gary Wayt after he had gone missing.

