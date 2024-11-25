Co-parenting may be difficult, but the dynamic between Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley has taken another tense turn. According to Us Weekly, an exclusive source close to the reality TV stars revealed that things between Portwood and Shirley once again got rocky despite their great relationship. Shirley has accused Portwood of not paying child support for their daughter, Leah Shirley, but Portwood claims to have “receipts.”

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars are currently filming a new season for MTV when Gary accused Portwood of not paying child support in years. The source explained that Shirley “may want to take her to court for back payments.” However, the source also explained that “because their relationship was so long ago, Gary and Amber never set up formal protocols for payments.”

The ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Star Dismisses Ex’s Claims

Image via MTV

Portwood and Gary were introduced to fans when they filmed 16 and Pregnant and welcomed Leah in 2008. Two years later, in 2010, Gary and Portwood split up, and Gary became the primary parent. As shown in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah is currently under the care of Gary and Kristina Shirley.

Despite Gary’s claims about Portwood, other sources claim that the Teen Mom veteran has been paying child support. “Amber has given him cashier’s checks and cash over the years every time she was supposed to. She has some receipts,” the insider explained. “She’s been open with her struggles, and it’s devastating this is happening with the father of her child.”

The news regarding Gary and Portwood’s broken-down relationship comes after Portwood rejected adoption plans for her daughter. The recent season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter showed her daughter’s interest in being adopted by her stepmother, who also expressed her eagerness. However, sources back in August stated that Portwood “will not allow anyone to adopt her daughter on her watch.”

Portwood’s Relationship With Her Teen Daughter Had Become Strained

Image via MTV

Past episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter also showed the relationship between Portwood and her teen daughter had become strained. They also have reunited after seven months apart at a family BBQ, with Portwood telling Gary that she wants to do more gatherings. However, this does not waver Leah’s interest in Kristina adopting her, as a past episode also heard her father say, “Trust me, the best thing that ever happened to Leah was Kristina.”

Shirley and Portwood’s disagreement also follows reports about Portwood’s recent struggles. Shocking reports state that Portwood’s romance with her ex-fiance Gary Wayt came to a surprising end after he was reported missing by the police. Although Portwood is filming a new season amid her recent fallout with Gary, MTV still has yet to announce it. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Paramount+.

