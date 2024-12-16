Amber Portwood isn't happy with her ex, Gary Shirley. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars co-parent their daughter, Leah Shirley, but recently Portwood has struggled to make visits to their daughter and has been accused of not paying the child support she owes to Shirley. Portwood has recently begun making TikTok videos again, even showing up randomly on someone's TikTok live, and has used the platform to air out some of her co-parenting issues with Shirley. Currently, Shirley is trying to have primary and legal custody of their daughter Leah.

According to Shirley, Portwood is behind on child support and even threatened to take her to court over the situation, but Portwood recently opened up on TikTok and shared that the dynamic between her family isn't what Shirley wants people to believe. According to Portwood, she claims that she did attempt to see Leah. Fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter watched as Shirley claimed that Portwood would never come to see her and even went as far as to make a big spectacle out of her finally doing so. Portwood says that Shirley will tell her "no" when she does try to see Leah.

Portwood Claims Shirley Denied Access to Her Daughter

Image via MTV

“Here’s a secret guys, not only have I tried to see my daughter but I was told by her father that I was not allowed to come get her,” Portwood said in her TikTok. She also promised fans that she was filming for the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and that their real situation would be revealed. “I can’t say anything else,” Portwood said in the video. “I can’t say anything else right now. Even though it’s not out yet…when you watch the show coming out, you guys will be able to see some things you probably never knew.”

On the same live video, Portwood was asked about the child support claims that Shirley has lobbied against her. Portwood claims that that is another lie from Shirley, saying “That’s not true. I pay mine, guys." Even Portwood's ex, Andrew Glennon defended her against Shirley's claims. Earlier this month, Glennon spoke to Us Weekly about it and claimed he witnessed Portwood make payments. “My reaction was that it was not true,” Glennon told the outlet. “I regularly witnessed Amber paying throughout our relationship. Oftentimes, I would go with her to hand deliver the funds.” You can see Portwood and Shirley on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

