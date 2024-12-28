Amber Portwood has issued sexual assault allegations against her ex. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star took to TikTok to make claims against Gary Shirley. The two were together on 16 and Pregnant and share daughter, Leah Shirley together. Recently, Shirley claimed that Portwood owed years of child support to him that she never paid. Portwood and her ex, Andrew Glennon, both claim that wasn't true. Now, the reality star is claiming Shirley allegedly sexually assaulted her while the two were together. Shirley and Portwood officially ended things back in 2010 with Shirley taking on most of the custody of their daughter.

Portwood took to TikTok to share her upset over news that her daughter may be fully taken away from her. She said that Leah doesn't want anything to do with her but that she cannot stay quiet anymore. “I’m being told that my daughter will be completely taken away from me,” Portwood said. “I can’t see her anyway. She wants nothing to do with me. And then you have the other person [Gary] lying, saying you never, ever tried to help with your child. It’s becoming too much for me to keep inside because of this. I never thought I’d ever say this, ever, but I never thought that any of this was going to happen. I thought he would at least try to keep it cool.”

Portwood went on to claim that Shirley allegedly raped her while she was young. Portwood began dating Shirley when she was 14 or 15, and he was 18 years old. She claims she stayed with him only because she got pregnant with Leah. “You’re a rapist. You’re lucky that you have our daughter,” Portwood said on the live. Shirley was not on the live with her. “And if you want to come at me for this, because I’ve never told anybody. Not once. I’ve never told anybody…You guys, I’ve kept my mouth shut for 17 years. I went through everything that I went through everything that I could to keep this at bay. Even though other people knew about this, OK?”

Amber Portwood Claims Her Violent Past with Gary Shirley Was Because of This

Portwood has been accused of domestic violence in the past. Shirley and Glennon both had instances with Portwood. But on her TikTok, she shared that the reason for her violent reactions comes from what happened between her and Shirley. “I was abusive for a reason. A lot of shame, a lot of pain. So many things,” she said. “…I did a lot of bad things, but I had my reasons.” She then shared hope that one day, she could be close to her daughter again but blamed Shirley for pushing her away.

She went on to talk about how Shirley cannot take accountability. “And then you have on the other side Gary Shirley, who you could do everything perfect and he will always do something in order to make money,” Portwood said. “He will always do something in order to make himself look better. He’s that type of person. One thing is I can admit my faults but that man can never. And there’s some things that are so hidden and he’s lucky.” Portwood then accused Shirley of being a “f**king pedophile.” Portwood went on to say “He’s also a rapist. So, merry Christmas. To the guys who have been following Gary, who raped me— you guys are welcome for this franchise!”

