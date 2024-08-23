The Big Picture Amber Portwood is shutting down adoption talk about her daughter Leah, opposing the idea.

Gary Shirley expresses interest in adopting his daughter with his wife Kristina.

Kristina Shirley asserts she's the maternal figure Leah needs while Amber tries to connect with her daughter.

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood is shutting down all talk surrounding the adoption of her 15-year-old daughter Leah Shirley, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley. In a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Portwood's ex was seen on a boy’s trip with his co-stars discussing how his current wife, Kristina Shirley, and he were discussing the possible adoption of his teenage daughter on the reality series.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 7, saw Gary Shirley broaching the topic of his daughter’s adoption. This came as a surprise since Portwood has been absent for most of the teen’s life. However, in the episode, he claimed that his daughter wanted to be adopted by her stepmom. Shirley stressed that his wife would be more than happy to do so in a “heartbeat.” He added that Kristina Shirley was “the best thing that ever happened to Leah.” Still, he ultimately wanted to give his daughter the freedom to make her own decisions regarding the adoption.

A source exclusively revealed to the US Sun how difficult it’s been for Portwood to watch the conversation about adoption unfold and used as a plotline on the show. The teenager shares a strained relationship with Portwood, which further complicates the matter. The source also explained that the 16 and Pregnant star feels very strongly about the situation and said:

“Amber will not allow anyone to adopt her daughter on her watch.”

Kristina Shirley Believes She Is the Motherly Figure That Leah Needs Right Now

Gary Shirley had written to Amber Portwood asking her to contact their daughter. In the same episode, he is seen reading the reply he had received from Portwood to his wife, Kristina Shirley. The Teen Mom star claimed she called her daughter a “million times” but to no avail. Portwood further expressed how she never gets to spend time with her daughter despite leaving no stone unturned to be a part of her life. She even remarked on how she was tired of being unhappy and claimed that she was a “loving mother.” She concluded her message by reinstating the fact that she was not a horrible person.

Gary Shirley’s wife shared her thoughts on the message. She stated that Leah Shirley’s behavior or lack of enthusiasm in contacting her mother confirms her “mom’s just not wanting to be there.” She further stressed that the teenager is already at that point, and what she needs the most right now is her mother — referring to herself.

Kristina Shirley also expressed how, with everything the 15-year-old has been through, she simply wants to have a motherly figure that she can depend on. She also makes an underhanded comment by adding that her stepdaughter needs someone selfless and doesn't make every situation about themselves. Kristina Shirley went on to talk about her strong bond with the teenager to make a case for why she was the best person to adopt her stepdaughter.

