Amber Portwood has long been one of the most controversial figures to come out of MTV’s Teen Mom franchise. Fans have frequently criticized her parenting decisions, and the reality star has often found herself on the defensive. Her history of substance abuse and jail time—including a stint behind bars for attacking her daughter Leah’s father, Gary Shirley—has only added fuel to the fire.

Currently, Amber doesn’t have custody of either of her children. She shares 16-year-old Leah with Gary and has a 5-year-old son, James, with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. After a domestic violence incident, Andrew was awarded custody of James and relocated to California. While Amber travels between California and Indiana to see both of her children, she is not the primary parent to either.

Despite insisting that she always acts in her kids’ best interests, Teen Mom viewers have seen Leah’s growing frustrations with her mother. One of the most telling moments this year came when Leah expressed her desire for her stepmother, Gary’s wife Kristina, to adopt her. Amber is vehemently against the idea, but perhaps it’s time she reconsidered—for Leah’s sake.

Leah Wants Kristina to Adopt Her, but Amber Refuses to Relinquish Custody

In a particularly emotional episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that aired earlier this year, Gary revealed that Leah wants Kristina to adopt her. Gary explained that Kristina, who has been a consistent maternal figure in Leah’s life, would do it in a “heartbeat.” However, Amber still holds parental rights, and for the adoption to happen, she would need to relinquish them—something she refuses to do.

"It's obviously extremely difficult for Amber to see the adoption conversation being used as a plotline on the show," a source told The U.S. Sun. "Amber will not allow anyone to adopt her daughter on her watch."

Leah has been vocal about her frustrations with Amber on the show. She’s shared how her mother has been in and out of her life for years, choosing relationships over her children. Earlier this year, Amber’s rocky relationship with her now ex-fiancé, Gary Wyatt, further strained her connection with Leah. After a dramatic breakup involving a missing person’s report Amber filed, she went months without seeing her daughter, citing mental health struggles. Gary, who has tried for years to repair the relationship between Amber and Leah, admitted during the same episode that Leah is now old enough to decide what she wants. And what she wants, it seems, is Kristina.

Kristina Has Been Leah’s Rock, and Amber Needs to Prioritize Her Daughter’s Needs

Amber’s resistance to Leah’s wishes may stem from fear of losing another connection to her children. After losing custody of both James and Leah, it’s understandable why she might want to retain her parental rights. However, holding onto those rights when Leah is explicitly asking for a change may ultimately do more harm than good.

Take Leah’s 15th birthday, for example. In another Teen Mom episode, Amber and Gary got into an argument at the dinner table, with Amber defending herself and insisting she’s a good parent. Fans on Reddit couldn’t help but notice how tired Leah looked—exhausted by yet another family conflict overshadowing her celebration.

Kristina, who has been Leah’s constant source of maternal support, believes formalizing the adoption would give Leah stability and security.

“I know what Leah needs. She needs her mom,” Kristina said in a conversation with Gary filmed for the show. “She wants to have a mom that’s there, that you can depend on. Somebody that doesn’t always make it about herself.”

Amber Can Repair Her Relationship with Leah by Putting Leah First

If Amber allows Kristina to adopt Leah, it doesn’t necessarily mean she will see her daughter any less. Instead, it would be a rare opportunity for Amber to do something selfless—something Leah has likely felt was missing in their relationship.

By prioritizing Leah’s wishes, Amber can show her daughter that she values her happiness and well-being over her own ego. This act of love could be the olive branch Leah needs to start rebuilding their strained bond. Over time, Amber could demonstrate that she is committed to being a consistent presence in Leah’s life—not just someone with parental rights on paper.

Formalizing the adoption could also provide Leah with a sense of security and belonging. She already views Kristina as her primary maternal figure, and the adoption would solidify that relationship legally. For Amber, this decision could serve as a step in the right direction toward healing their strained relationship. At the end of the day, the most important thing Amber can do is put Leah first. And right now, what Leah wants seems to be crystal clear: she wants Kristina to adopt her.

