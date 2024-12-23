Amber Portwood and her ex, Gary Shirley have fought throughout the years and their daughter, Leah Shirley, was caught in the middle. Fans watched as the reality stars went back and forth on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and how Leah didn't want to see Amber as a result. Now, Portwood is sharing how she hopes to reunite with her daughter and fix their relationship with each other, one she blamed Shirley for in the past.

On TikTok live, Portwood shared that she wanted to try to be there for her daughter in a way she hadn't been in the past. Portwood recently returned to the social media platform and has been sharing moments of her life on it. Including her hopes for her and her daughter. “[I can’t say] what Leah went through or how she feels today,” Portwood said. “But what I can do, today, is still love my daughter with all of my heart. And know that she is safe. She’s happy. She’s taken care of in any way that she needs to be taken care of. And I can be proud of that at least."

Portwood, who recently went through a break-up, went on to say that she was going to build a relationship back with her daughter. She shared that she had showed up for her daughter in the past but did it off camera. “…Then I can also sit here and say, one day I will have my relationship back with my daughter because I actually show up for her…Of course I did [but] I did it off-camera. I had to,” Portwood said

Shirley and Portwood have been fighting over child support recently and there have been claims that Portwood hasn't been there for Leah and she, in the past, has said that her tense relationship with her daughter was Shirley's fault. When Portwood addressed the situation on her TikTok live, she said she was simply telling the truth about their situation. “I didn’t blame Gary, I said the truth,” she said. “You guys can’t attack me for saying the truth. If a person says, ‘No, you’re not allowed to be here, no, you can’t do this and you can’t do that,’ you can’t lie about what somebody truly said. So let’s stop.”

Portwood went on to say that she didn't talk badly about Shirley in the past. “I never called people a bad person. I never did anything like that,” she said. “Today, I’m literally just saying the truth of what’s going on. That’s it. That’s all. So just, stop.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

