Teen Mom star Amber Portwood has an unusual way of healing from her broken engagement with Gary Wayt. After the relationship between the couple came to a sudden end in late June 2024, she tried to move on with her life. One of the major changes she made in her life following the event is to regulate her sleep cycle for better mental health.

A source for the US Weekly reported “Amber has been taking the last few weeks to heal and reflect on what happened,” In addition to putting herself on a sleeping schedule, the reality mom is finishing up her new home and trying to get her life back together. The source also revealed that the situation with her ex “threw her for a loop,” since she never saw it coming.

Portwood allegedly believed that Gary Wayt was her first true love. So, she never expected him to go back on all the promises he had made to her while proposing. However, the insider also revealed that as heartbroken as she is, Portwood knows that Wayt is just not the right guy for her. Lastly, the source noted that this has been a “very difficult” time for the reality star, but she’s trying her best to stay strong mentally.

Portwood Has a History of Choosing Wrong Guys

Portwood initially appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She then went on to be part of several spinoffs, including Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG. Over the years, fans have watched her date several people, including Gary Shirley and Andrew Glennon — whom she shares 15-year-old daughter Leah Shirley and 5-year-old son James Glennon with, respectively.

After all these failed romances, Portwood admitted that she thought Wayt was her soulmate in the recent episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The reality mom also shared that they had even gone for couple’s therapy to resolve a lot of issues that kept coming up. However, soon after the declaration, the couple announced their split following an incident where Portwood reported Wayt missing after an "emotional" conversation.

However, in the aftermath of Amber Portwood's broken engagement, a source close to the reality star confessed that Portwood knows she has a “pattern of choosing the wrong men.” The source added that the former couple hasn’t communicated since they called things off. Wayt also still has most of his belongings at Portwood’s house. However, she is at a point in life where she wants to prioritize her mental health and so, is more than ready to get rid of his belongings now.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursday nights on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. Previous episodes of the show are available to stream on Paramount Plus.

