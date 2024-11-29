After an absence, Amber Portwood has resurfaced on social media. The Teen Mom star has been off of social media for nearly two years and in the midst of her break-up from her fiancé, Gary Wayt, she re-joined TikTok to go back to her trusted Lives. In the past, she would do live streams to fight with fellow castmates from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter or call out her ex, Gary Shirley's new wife a piece of her mind. This time, she was happy, healthy, and giving updates to fans on the show and when she'd be back.

Joining a random user's TikTok live, Portwood thanked her fans for standing by her. She would battle with other TikTok users and answer questions in between each. She even played weird games with those who joined her live. She clarified that she is single and “genuinely happy.” Portwood also talked about her personality and told fans that she is "a lot more calm these days.” She explained that she had taken a break from the show "twice" in the past but that she was going to be a more active part of the next season of The Next Chapter.

In the past, Portwood has been in the news for a number of reasons, mainly not visiting her daughter Leah Shirley. Their daughter lives primarily with her father and only sees Portwood on the rare occasion that she shows up. It has been a journey fans have followed on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and Portwood's explanation of her filming and coming back to the show does give fans hope that she might actually be visiting her daughter more frequently than in the past.

Amber Portwood Returned to Social Media in the Midst of a Child Support Dispute

Currently, Portwood and Shirley are reportedly battling over child support. She did not get into this in the live, simply talking about the show and alluding to it being discussed. “You guys will see, but it’s a good thing,” she said. According to a source close to Shirley and Portwood, in an exclusive to Us Weekly, Portwood has not paid child support for years. “He’s claiming that Amber has not paid child support for years and he may want to take her to court for back payments,” the source said. “Because their relationship was so long ago, Gary and Amber never set up formal protocols for payments.” You can see Shirley and Portwood on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

