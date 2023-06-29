The second season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has not started yet, but it seems like drama came early for Amber Portwood. Shortly after the announcement of the second season of the reality show, which will premiere on MTV on July 19, the custody battle between Portwood and the father of her son, Andrew Glennon, has yet again resurfaced. Glennon reportedly filed an emergency motion on May 26 to suspend her visits with their son, James.

The 33-year-old reality star had recently settled the custody plan for their son just last year, but it was cut short when Glennon, age 39, filed an emergency motion, so the former can no longer have parenting time with their five-year-old son, according to the report from Ashley's Reality Roundup. The previous custody agreement requires Glennon to bring their son to Indiana for visits every other month, while Portwood must spend time with her son every other month in California.

Of course, Portwood responded by submitting a motion to deny Glennon's demand. She also asked Glennon to reimburse her for the legal services rendered as a result of his emergency motion. However, the judge did not dismiss Glennon’s motion, which prompted a June 29 hearing. The Ashley's reported that Glennon's request to participate in the hearing remotely was granted because he currently resides in California. Moreover, The Ashley’s confirmed that Glennon has also filed a list of witnesses and exhibits that he believes will strengthen the case against Portwood, which could eventually suspend her rights to visit the child.

Will the Ongoing Custody Battle Affect Portwood’s Standing in 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter?'

Portwood has not disclosed anything yet about the custody battle, but her social media posts indicate that something heavy is going on in her life lately. In one of her stories, the reality star states, “Lately my spirit has been telling me to lay low & be patient. Observe & take nothing personal, but take everything for what it is. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with s**t I didn’t deserve.”

While the custody battle may jeopardize the reality star’s footing on the MTV show, that seems to be the last of her worries—as most moms in her situation would feel—as she is facing another significant battle in her life. The former Teen Mom OG lost custody of James last year, and Glennon sadly moved to California with James after he won the court battle in 2022. Though considerably far from where Portwood currently resides, the reality star has managed to visit his son monthly, including overnights. But there have also been issues in their relationship that has been concerning for producers in the past, such as allegations of domestic violence, with Portwood reportedly as the aggressor. Glennon also reportedly has had issues with James filming.

What transpired between Glennon and Portwood this time is still unknown at this moment, but fans speculate that it has something to do with her "past substance abuse."

"I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children. While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past," the Teen Mom alum previously told Us Weekly.

She also previously stated that she’s undergone various psychological evaluations and spent much of her time "rebuilding bridges." While the reason is still unknown and claims about the emergency motion are speculative, we wish only the best for five-year-old James and hope that everything goes according to his best interests.