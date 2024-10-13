Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones faced backlash on social media after the reality star pictures from her Halloween party. The reality star shared images of her party that was seemingly themed after infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The party included a cardboard cutout of Dahmer wearing a bloody apron and a sign that read "Dahmer's Deli." Dahmer was known for killing young gay men of color and he would eat his later victims. The pictures show the cutout standing next to the deli sign which has blood all over it and with weapons on the wall.

Jones rightfully received backlash from her fans. They began pointing out that his victims and their families deserved better. Many of Dahmer's victims still have family who respond to people talking about the serial killer. “She was seriously disgusting and inconsiderate of his victims/the families for doing this,” one person commented. “Very disrespectful. What if it was one of her family members that this happened to? What happened was REAL! Why and how would she or anybody think this would be ok or cool?? Straight sick.”

Others pointed out that it was a strange theme in general because most Halloween parties include decorations from fictional serial killers like Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise, or Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street. “Yea I love her down, but this wasn’t the move,” another fan wrote. “Was Jason, Michael, or Freddy decorations sold out? Real people (Black mostly) [lost] their lives to him so he’s nothing to celebrate.”

Ashley Jones Apologized For the Jeffrey Dahmer Theme

Image via Ashley Jones' official instagram

Eventually, Jones did address her party theme. “Happy Sunday. I’d like to address my Halloween party theme,” she wrote. “First and foremost my intention was never to offend or trigger people.” She went on to claim that the theme was inspired by the Netflix Ryan Murphy series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series starred Evan Peters as Dahmer and received a lot of flack from the families of Dahmer's victims for how they were portrayed in the series.

Jones went on to explain that she was impacted by the sandwich scene on the show and said she figured it was made up and therefore safe to use as a theme. “ … I was really creeped out about the sandwich scene which I figured was more than likely made up by the writers of the show,” she wrote. “Although I know he is not a made-up person, I think I let the shows and movies turn him into more of a character in my head.” She then apologized. “I apologize, and I am definitely not glorifying his actions,” she wrote.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Paramount Plus

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022 Cast Jenelle Evans , Leah Messer , Cheyenne Floyd , Maci Bookout , Ashley Jones , Jade Cline , Amber Portwood , Briana DeJesus , Catelynn Lowell Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Expand

Stream on Paramount+