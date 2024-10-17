Ashley Jones is a fan favorite from Teen Mom and now the reality star is sharing her new love with her fans. Jones, who is in the midst of a divorce from her ex, Bar Smith, posted a picture of herself and her new boyfriend at Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers football game. She posted an image of herself and her new boyfriend, Orlando, at the game. She had on a Raiders jersey while he was wearing a Steelers jersey.

“No comment on the game … but the food at Allegiant Stadium is fireeee 😂😂,” Jones wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 14. The other pictures included a mac and cheese meal and an image of Jones holding a Topo Chico. Fans responded positively to Jones' post, one writing "OKAY HARD LAUNCH" in the comments. One wrote "Yessss GIIRRRRLL!!! You got yourself a STEELER fan!!!!! You headed in the right direction!!! Now get rid of that raider shirt!!!!!!"

All I Can Say Is He Is Amazing

She has, previously, talked about Orlando but was "very hesitant" to put their relationship online because she said "social media is not so nice." Jones exclusively told Us Weekly in September, “All I can say is he is amazing. He’s really a blessing.” When it comes to dating, she told the outlet “I’m young, I’m hot, still got perky boobs, and I’m not going to let it go to waste. I’m going to live my life. I think it’s important that we spend less time crying over s—-y situations and more time just living.”

Smith and Jones are going through a somewhat messy divorce. In the court documents, she is asking for full custody of their daughter as well as no visitation rights for Smith. But she opened up on Teen Mom about how an Instagram post about Orlando didn't go over well with Smith. According to Jones, he saw her story and texted her about it and then claimed he was going to come to Nevada because of it. Jones said she couldn't tell if he was being serious about the threat or not.“Bar did not like the post,” she said on the show. “Two seconds later, he calls me. I hang up. Then he texts me, ‘Is that your new guy? I’m going to Nevada,’ and I’m just, like, I don’t know if he’s serious.”

You can watch Jones on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. All seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022 Cast Jenelle Evans , Leah Messer , Cheyenne Floyd , Maci Bookout , Ashley Jones , Jade Cline , Amber Portwood , Briana DeJesus , Catelynn Lowell Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Expand

Watch on Paramount+