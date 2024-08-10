The Big Picture Bar Smith arrested for kidnapping Ashley Jones due to finding out about new relationship; new details emerge.

Smith charged with second-degree kidnapping, coercing domestic violence after confronting Jones.

Jones seek sole custody of daughter citing Smith's criminal history; reality couple recently split.

Teen Mom alum Bariki ‘Bar’ Smith is in hot waters as terrifying new details emerge about his recent arrest. Turns out Smith’s estranged wife and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones was at the receiving end of his violent behavior. Police reports have revealed that the reality star kidnapped Jones and held her hostage in her Las Vegas apartment after finding out that she was seeing someone new.

As reported by The U.S Sun, Smith saw photos of Jones and her new boyfriend on Instagram. Soon after that, he drove across state lines to confront Jones at her own residence. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, coercing constituting domestic violence, and residential burglary on July 7, 2024.

The news comes shortly after the reality couple split up in March 2024 as a result of Jones filing for divorce. US Weekly confirmed the couple’s separation after 3 years of marriage. According to court documents, the reality star was seeking sole custody of the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Holly Smith. As per reports, Jones accused Smith of being in jail for multiple felony charges and requested no visitation rights for him.

What Really Happened Between Bariki Smith and Ashley Jones

On July 6, 2024, Ashley Jones shared a photo of herself with her new boyfriend in a now-deleted Instagram story which led to it all unfolding the way it has! A few days before the inciting incident, an active arrest warrant was issued for Smith for failure to pay child support. As exclusively reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Tasheilia Tea Chapple, Jones’s mom made a call to 911 on the morning of July 7, 2024, and begged the police to help her daughter.

According to Chapple, Jones contacted her and was extremely upset after Smith had told her that he was coming to Nevada from California. The mother told the police that her daughter was being held hostage inside her apartment. In the terrifying audio of the 911 call, Chapple is heard begging the officers to save her daughter. Chapple also revealed that she was on the phone with Jones as she entered her apartment to find Smith standing inside before the call disconnected. That’s what led to her contacting the authorities.

As per the police report, Tasheilia Chapple was at Jones’s front door when the police responded and was crying in fear for her daughter’s safety. When the officers tried to enter, Smith allegedly tried to convince them that they were at the wrong house. However, Jones eventually managed to come outside and tell the police that she did not want Smith in her house. Her exact words in the report were:

“Ashley was very scared of Bariki. She was crying, shaking, and very emotional.”

However, eventually, the officers entered the apartment and arrested Smith. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 is currently airing every Thursday on MTV. Episodes are also available to stream on Philo.

Teen Mom Release Date December 8, 2009 Main Genre Family Seasons 10

