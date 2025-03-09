Very few original Teen Mom couples have made it down the aisle after having a baby so young. But even for those that have, it doesn’t guarantee a happy ending. Given their chaotic history – and the drama that continues between them to this day – Ashley Jones and Bariki "Bar" Smith should’ve never gotten married. At least that way, they wouldn’t be going through a messy divorce full of criminal charges and shocking allegations—a case that’s put their daughter, Holly, directly in the center.

Bar and Ashley have been romantically involved for a decade. They started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter two years later. They joined the cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2018, and their reality TV journey continued when they were cast on Teen Mom 2 in December 2020 after Chelsea Houska’s departure. From the start, they brought major drama to the franchise, delivering some of the most explosive storylines on the show. It seemed like they finally reached their fairytale ending in April 2021 when they secretly eloped. No family attended the ceremony, and it even took a while for the public to realize they had tied the knot. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last long, and their split has been just as chaotic as their relationship has always been.

What Went Wrong Between Bar and Ashley?

Image via MTV

The beginning of the end came in March 2023, when Bar and Ashley announced their separation after two years of marriage. But instead of quietly parting ways, their drama escalated as Bar refused to accept the divorce, attempting to win Ashley back. This led to a terrifying incident in July 2024 that resulted in Bar’s arrest.

Bar allegedly showed up unannounced at Ashley’s Las Vegas apartment after seeing photos of her with a new boyfriend. He reportedly took her electronics, threatened her, and barricaded her inside, preventing her from leaving. Eventually, authorities were alerted, and Bar was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping and domestic violence.

Ashley later recounted the traumatic experience on Teen Mom, saying in a confessional, “When I first got into my house, I see Bar sitting on my couch. I could tell that he was pissed. Bar and I are going back and forth, just arguing. Then I hear knocking on my door.”

She said she was able to inform her mom about Bar’s intrusion, who then called 911. When police showed up, Ashley says Bar began “grabbing my barstools and putting them in front of my door trying to barricade the doors.”

“It scared the s— out of me because trigger-finger-happy-ass cops,” she continued. “I’m scared to open the door because, do they know I’m opening the door? The last thing I need is someone getting shot or getting really hurt.” The pair were able to safely get out of the house after Ashley told police Bar was going to cooperate.

A year later, in August 2024, Ashley filed for divorce and sole custody of their daughter, citing Bar’s felony charges and incarceration as the reason. While she seemed determined to move forward, fans were left scratching their heads when the divorce proceedings were delayed in November 2024 after both Ashley and Bar failed to attend a scheduled hearing, leaving them legally married to this day.

More recently, in February 2025, Bar accepted a plea deal that resulted in a six-month jail sentence and a year of probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with Ashley and to undergo substance abuse evaluations. While Ashley appears to be moving on with her life – and someone new – she remains legally tied to Bar, as their divorce remains pending.

There Were Red Flags from the Beginning