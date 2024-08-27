The Big Picture Bar Smith's motion to reduce bail backfired, leading to prosecution requesting bail increase to $150k.

Smith's criminal history, including kidnapping and coercion charges, was exposed by Jones' parents.

Due to strong prosecution arguments, Smith withdrew bail reduction motion, trial set for October 21.

Bar Smith’s motion to get his bail reduced has backfired on the Teen Mom 2 star. It was reported earlier this year that his estranged wife Ashley Jones has filed for a divorce after three years of marriage. Since then, the reality star says she has become a victim of the terror and trauma that Smith inflicted on her. He was arrested for holding Jones hostage, and The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that his criminal past is now catching up to him. Smith has been behind bars in Nevada since July.

Smith’s charges include kidnapping, coercion, and burglary. However, Smith and his public defender have been campaigning to get his bail reduced, arguing that Smith is not a danger to the community or a flight risk and that he cannot afford to pay the bail. His bail is currently set at $35k. However, given his criminal history, prosecutors have submitted a motion for his bail to be increased to $150k. They also requested High Electronic Monitoring and a No Contact Order with Jones. The prosecutors submitted this rebuttal to the motion just a day before the motion hearing that was scheduled for August 22.

“Defendant’s criminal history, violent nature and willingness to fly from California to Nevada from one social media post, is incredible alarming and proof that he is likely to jeopardize the safety of the community, Ashley, and her family,” the prosecutor’s motion stated. “Defendant states how this is a case where there was no alleged physical altercation or injuries of any kind, and therefore is not a danger … New information was testified to during the preliminary hearing that Ashley was in fear for her life, which is why she had her mother on standby to call the police … .”

The ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Criminal Antics Have Been Exposed

Image via Ashley Jones' official instagram

With Smith’s motion filing, Starcasm reports Jones’ parents submitted testimony that revealed his criminal history. Jones’mother, Tasheila “Pastor Tea” Chapple, testifies that Smith “shot up” her daughter’s home and had a gun when he held her hostage. Stating that Smith has been harassing her, she said, “He keeps the family in fear with threats and violence that WE KNOW HE WILL DO! We have watched him with our own eyes pull guns on people. At this point, we are looking over our shoulder scared because we don’t know when he will just show up and start beating on my daughter again.”

Her father, Ted Chapple, testifies that Smith has been a “pain to deal with for several years” and “he has used guns to get his way”. “The destruction to property he has done — the family as a whole is totally done with him,” he said. “The only reason our daughter deals with him [is] because they have a six-year-old daughter together. So we have been dealing with his antics for a long time and are tired of it. He has put enough people in harm’s way for his own betterment. Simply put, we don’t and won’t deal with him and his foolishness.” It was also reported that he was arrested for domestic battery in 2023.

Following the voluntary statements and due to the prosecution’s strong arguments, Smith and his attorney withdrew the motion. A status check hearing has been set for September 24. Smith’s trial has been scheduled for October 21.

Teen Mom and its spinoffs can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Teen Mom A documentary series that follows four of 16 & Pregnant's first season stars, Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Created by Lauren Dolgen First TV Show Teen Mom First Episode Air Date December 1, 2009 Cast Amber Portwood , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci Bookout , Debra Danielsen

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT PLUS