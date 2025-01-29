Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) can’t stay quiet any longer! The Teen Mom star is speaking out on the friction with her biological daughter Carly Davis’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis. The reality TV star is also opening up about the restrictions they’ve placed upon Catelynn Baltierra and her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

In an exclusive interview with E! News on January 27, 2025, Catelynn Baltierra stated that four months later, she’s still blocked by her biological daughter’s adoptive parents. The Teen Mom star confessed that she was confident Brandon and Teresa Davis had “100 percent closed the adoption.” The friction between the adoptive and biological parents has been ongoing for a while now — especially since the door has allegedly been shut on the adoption that was previously an open adoption. Catelynn Baltierra spilled the tea on the restrictions enforced upon her by the Davises as follows:

“I'm still blocked and they recently told me to quit sending gifts because it was inappropriate and uncalled for, just a whole bunch of things.”

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star said that more than a decade after she placed her child for adoption, she’s still not in a good place with her biological daughter’s adoptive parents. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have even tried to enquire if it’s Carly Davis who doesn’t want contact cause if that were the case, despite the mountain of hurt, her biological parents would be understanding. Catelynn Baltierra stressed that if the lack of contact is due to the Davises acting out of fear, she will do everything to ensure that Carly Davis knows that her birth mom was “continuously fighting for communication.”

Catelynn Baltierra Suffered Adoption PTSD After Tensions With the Davises