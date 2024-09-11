Teen Mom alum Catelynn Lowell is sharing her woes regarding the unfair side of the adoption process. The reality TV star claims that she has been cut off from contacting the adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, of her firstborn child, Carolyn “Carly” Davis, who she had given up for adoption back in 2009 on 16 and Pregnant.

Lowell took to her Instagram to share a series of stories venting her frustrations on how her biological daughter’s adoptive parents have blocked her after being unresponsive to her messages for months, with a screen recording of the ghosted messages as proof. The reality TV star believes this is unfair to Davis and her siblings Novalee Reign, Vaeda Luma, and Rya Rose, all of whom she shares with her husband, Tyler Bartierra. The Teen Mom alum further detailed how a biological mother has no control in such a situation, expressing her emotions in the following words:

“All I can do is show Carly in the future how much I tried and continue to do so... she can make the decision herself to understand who shut who out.”

However, it must be noted that Lowell isn’t trying to point fingers at Davis’s adoptive parents and put them “on blast.” She merely wanted to share her thoughts and feelings on social media and continues to be grateful to them for everything they’ve done for her firstborn. Although Lowell fully supports Carly Davis loving them, she does not think icing her biological family would be helpful to her firstborn.

Catelynn Lowell Has Vented About Missed Visits in the Past

Close

This isn’t the first time Catelynn Lowell has taken to social media to vent her frustration with the adoption process. On May 9, 2024, she took to her Instagram stories to share her discontent with her daughter, Carly Davis’ adoptive family, for missed visits.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared how she feels powerless despite having chosen this path. She further vented how she fails to understand how an effort can’t be made to see the visits through, considering that she and her husband, Baltierra, are willing to make the trip if required. The reality TV star shared her feelings rather strongly in the following words:

“I will just never understand how you say that you 'love' us and will always be 'blessed' for us ... BUT you can’t take TWO days out of your entire year to just meet up for dinner and do a park or something small?”

Although Lowell did receive backlash from fans for her social media outburst, her husband Baltierra came to her defense, posting a story of his own the following day. He expressed how his firstborn’s adoptive parents are not following through on the visits that were mutually agreed upon at the time of adoption.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 PM ET. It is also available to stream on Paramount+ along with the previous season of the show.

