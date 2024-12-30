Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been fighting with the adoptive parents of their daughter, Carly Davis, for a while. Brandon Davis and his wife, Teresa Davis, adopted Carly in 2009. The two couples agreed on an open adoption for Carly, which allowed contact as the Davis family saw fit between Lowell, Baltierra, and their daughter. Since, Lowell and Baltierra have gotten married and had three other daughters together. Now, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars have been battling with the Davis family over their right to see Carly. Lowell stated that the Davis' blocked her for allegedly sending too many updates to them and their daughter. Now, Lowell says the situation hasn't changed much.

Lowell took to Instagram to post stories about the situation. Back in September, Lowell and Baltierra were talking often about their fight with the Davis family despite the Davis' asking them to stop talking about them. Now, Lowell says that it is still not great between them. "Adoption isn’t all cupcakes and rainbows. It’s a lot of rain,” she wrote. “You know…Adoption is hard…the PTSD is real. The sadness is real. Still no contact and completely blocked from her life…all for speaking my feelings. Telling her parents how I felt."

Lowell went on to explain that she chose to have an open adoption so that she could have a relationship with her daughter and now the situation is providing her the same fears she had putting Carly up for adoption. “I chose open adoption so I wouldn’t have any ‘what ifs’ and now here I sit with all of them,” she wrote. “I don’t wish this pain on anyone ever.” Lowell did address the possibility that this could have been a decision that her daughter made and not one that her adoptive parents made for her. “Now if this is what Carly wants (which we have asked her parents multiple times and have just been ignored then blocked), then we would accept that wholeheartedly and be here when she is (if ever) ready. No one ever wants to speak about the hard and the hurt of adoption."

Catelynn Lowell Shares That They Miss Their Daughter Every Day

Image via Tyler Bartierra's official Instagram

Lowell shared that she has a lot of regrets about what happened. "As a first parent, I can tell you there is a LOT [of] hurt and sadness. Sadness and wishing that I will have for the rest of my life. Trauma that I will never be able to [get] rid of. That slaps you in the face at random moments throughout life.” But she shared that she misses her daughter daily and knows that will never go away. “I just love her…I miss her…I yearn for her,” she wrote. “That’s something that will never fade. Until we meet again my girl,” she wrote directly to Carly. “Just know you are loved and thought about EVERY DAY!"

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Paramount+.

