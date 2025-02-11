Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell is opening up about placing eldest daughter, Carly, up for adoption back in 2009. The news comes shortly after Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra appeared on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 17, which aired on February 6, 2025. The episode featured the couple reacting to Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis stopping them from seeing her. But Catelynn has just shared that she doesn’t think this is what Carly wants.

The reality star took to her Instagram Story on February 9, 2025 to reveal that before Carly’s adoptive parents blocked her and Tyler, she was talking to them about getting together for the holidays. Catelynn alleged that in her heart, she knows that her biological daughter doesn’t want this. The Teen Mom star went on to say that she wanted Brandon and Teresa to share a little more information about why they closed the adoption on her and Tyler.

According to Catelynn, if her daughter really did not want to stay in touch with her biological family, she would respect that decision. She added that if Brandon and Teresa would let her know that it’s what Carly wanted, she would be “silent.” The reality star confessed that at the end of the day, nothing was more important to her than her daughter’s happiness. In an interview with US Weekly, Catelynn shared that she wants Carly to know she is always there for her. She added that if Carly still wants to stay in touch, she would fight for it no matter what.

Catelynn and Tyler Are Having a Hard Time Explaining the Situation to Their Other Daughters