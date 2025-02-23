Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are not afraid to be vocal about their opinions, and now Lowell is sharing her thoughts on plastic surgery. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars started a new podcast together called Cate & Ty Break It Down where they talk about their life and children. On the first episode, the two spoke about their vision for the podcast and controlling their own story. But they also talked about Lowell's breasts. According to the couple, she has large breasts, and they discussed whether she has considered having breast reduction surgery.

Baltierra spoke about Lowell's chest, saying, “I’m looking down at you, your t*ts are pretty much suffocating you." Lowell responded by saying that they were, going on to say, “I can’t even see. My t*ts are in my eyes.” But when asked if she would get surgery to make her life easier, Lowell shared that she has “definitely thought about it a lot,” but hasn't done it yet because she's afraid of the pain. She said she was “just a sissy b***h.”

Lowell shared that when she does have surgery, she ends up having anxiety afterward, and says how strange it is for her. Her main concern with getting breast reduction surgery, however, is that she doesn't want to end up being a “nipple-less ti**y girl.” Lowell went on to explain that there was a mom on their children's cheer team who got breast reduction surgery and, while she shared that the mother was happy she did it, Lowell said that the idea of moving your nipples during it made her worry they'd fall off. “Sometimes they will cut your nipples off and replace them,” Lowell said, but Baltierra did not understand what she was talking about. “What if they have to move my nipples and I just end up, like, a nipple-less t**ty girl?" she said. “All I know is…I mean, nipples are weird, but I don’t want to be nipple-less."

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Are Going Through Adoption Woes

Image via Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Since being on 16 & Pregnant, Lowell and Baltierra have been vocal about their experience with adoption. Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis adopted their daughter, Carly Davis, and the two couples agreed on an open adoption. In recent years, the Davis family has cut contact with Lowell and Baltierra, with both of them having gone on social media talking about it, despite the Davis family telling them to stop. Now, they have their podcast, but have previously said that they were taking a step back from trying to get their daughter to talk to them.

You can see Lowell and Baltierra on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.