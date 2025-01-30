Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra have spoken openly about their regrets and the Teen Mom stars aren't stopping now. Both Lowell and Baltierra have spoken about their time on 16 & Pregnant where they put their daughter up for adoption. Now, the two have been fighting with their daughter's adoptive parents, Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis, over getting to their daughter, Carly Davis. Lowell has now done an exclusive interview with E! News talking about regrets that her and Baltierra have and what they would change about their adoption process.

Lowell spoke to the outlet about the adoption process and made it clear that if given the chance to do it all again, she would still put her daughter up for adoption. "I think that I would have made the same choice, because I feel like it took her away from a lot of the traumas and things that I was going through growing up, that she shouldn't have to go through," Lowell told E! News about her own childhood issues. "But I would make different decisions with my choice."

But Lowell clarified that if she had to do it again, she'd pick someone closer to home. "I definitely would have picked a couple in Michigan," Lowell said. "I would have picked a couple that wanted fully open adoption from the get-go. So there's things in my decision that I would have changed."

Catelynn Lowell Stressed That an Adult Did Not Help Her When She Needed It

Image via Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Lowell spoke with the outlet about the adoption process and explained that during her time on 16 & Pregnant, no one told her what it all meant when she put Carly up for adoption. "No adult stepped in to say, 'Hey, this is what this means,'" Lowell said. She went on to explain what happened when the time came to put Carly up for adoption. "Everybody just threw papers at me as a literal child, and I had to just sign them, not knowing what I was signing." When it came to what she'd do if she could do it all again, Lowell clarified that she'd make sure she was more prepared for the adoption and knew what she and Baltierra were getting into with an "open" adoption, as that is what the couple has with Carly currently. "I definitely would have gotten myself a lawyer so that way I could understand what I was signing." You can see Lowell and Baltierra on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.