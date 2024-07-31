The Big Picture Teen Mom stars Catelynn and Tyler are in danger of foreclosure for not paying property taxes on their historic home.

They face over $800,000 in tax debt and have until March 31, 2025, to pay up or risk losing their property.

Despite previous financial troubles, they now owe $5,007.72 in taxes and could lose their $435,000 mansion.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have got themselves into legal bother. The U.S. Sun reports that the reality couple is in danger of foreclosure. Their house in Michigan is on sale for $450,000 on the market. It was previously listed for $454,900 in September 2023 before the price was dropped to $449,900 in December of that same year.

The house was first purchased in May 2017 for the price of $220,000. Years later, they moved into a $435,000 four-bedroom home in January 2023. While their old home had a historic background, their new home is 4.296 square feet and sits on six acres of land. The mansion features a barn, cabin, and a pond.

Lowell and Baltierra failed to pay their taxes on their former historic home, thus resulting in foreclosure. Since September, the house has remained on the market. The U.S. Sun also reported a Michigan Register of Deeds Office filed a Certificate of forfeiture of Real Property in March 2024 to the Sanilac County Treasurer for non-payment of property taxes for the year 2022. They have now been given until March 31 2025 to pay their taxes, or “absolute title to the property and any equity associated with an interest in the property will vest in the foreclosing governmental unit.”

The ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Couple Had Financial Troubles

Image via MTV

The pre-foreclosure of their home is not the first time the couple has faced financial issues and legal woes. In November 2019, the couple were hit with a federal tax lien for 2016 and 2017 of $535,010.97, which was paid off in 2021. They were hit with another federal tax lien for 2018 in December 2019 of $321,789.06, which was paid off in early 2023. In early 2020, they paid off a state tax lien of $6,001.

However, the couple are not up to date with their taxes. Amid the drama with their daughter’s adoptive parents, the couple still have financial troubles to power through. The filing also states, “If the property is not redeemed and is foreclosed and sold or transferred, a person with an interest in the property at the time of judgment of foreclosure may claim that person’s interest in any remaining proceeds.” They now owe $5,007.72 in taxes.

The couple now have until March 31, 2025 to pay their taxes or their home could go into foreclosure. However, there is no judgment filed with the Register of Deeds Office. In total, they accrued over $800,000 in tax debt.

Teen Mom A documentary series that follows four of 16 & Pregnant's first season stars, Farrah, Maci, Amber and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Created by Lauren Dolgen First TV Show Teen Mom First Episode Air Date December 1, 2009 Cast Amber Portwood , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci Bookout , Debra Danielsen

