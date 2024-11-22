Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra yet again open up about their regrets over choosing to put their child up for adoption. The couple, who fans know from Teen Mom and 16 And Pregnant, was one of the only couples to put their child up for adoption instead of raise their kid as teen parents. Baltierra and Lowell are also one of the only couples still together after high school. They have had issues with the adoptive parents of their daughter and have recently been speaking out about their struggles. Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis adopted their daughter Carly Davis back in 2009.

During a new interview with USA Today, Baltierra and Lowell talked about how being birth parents has weighed on them since giving their daughter up for adoption back then. “No one really saw that happen before in real time,” Baltierra said of their time on 16 And Pregnant. “And then when we got chosen to be on Teen Mom, and now following the aftermath of an adoption, we never got to see that ever on [reality] TV or in real time either.” The adoption was originally supposed to be an open adoption, meaning that the Davis family was going to keep in contact with Lowell and Baltierra. But their current situation is closed off.

Tension arose in their relationship when Lowell and Baltierra continued to post about the Davis family despite them asking them to stop. According to Baltierra, they have to keep talking. He said "all we can do is really just share our story and to continue to share the facts regarding adoption." Baltierra and Lowell's story is one they have been sharing freely on Teen Mom, opening up about the pain that comes with putting their daughter up for adoption.

Tyler Baltierra Wants to Share His Adoption Trauma Story

Close

During the interview, Baltierra shared a message about the trauma with adoption that many adoptees and adoptive and birth parents all go through with the process. "At the end of the day, adoption equals trauma," Baltierra said. "It's trauma for the adoptee, it's trauma for the adoptive parents and it's trauma for the birth parents."

The show did highlight a plan with the Davis family that allowed for annual visits that no longer happen. The couple has not tried to fight the Davis family legally. "Not being able to be involved, it's that power dynamic which is so hard, because we can say how we feel, and we can say our wishes and wants, and we can put ourselves in their shoes constantly, but at the end of the day, they hold on to all the control," Lowell said.

You can see their journey on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

