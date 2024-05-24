The Big Picture Catelynn and Tyler's relationship is filled with turmoil and has been a source of stress for their family.

The Teen Mom couple has faced infidelity and call-off engagements, struggling to grow within their relationship cycle.

It may be time for Catelynn and Tyler to take a step back, learn who they are outside the relationship, and focus on their individual needs.

Reality television is filled with turbulent relationships, with many shows giving audiences intimate views of the struggling couples at their center. Nowhere is that truer than on Teen Mom, a historic series created by Lauren Dolgen that originally aired on MTV and displayed the hardships experienced by teen mothers in America today. This show has had countless participants, with some of the series' most prominent stars being original cast members Catelynn Lowell and her partner, Tyler Baltierra. Many of these shows have pursued romantic relationships after the birth of their children, but Tyler and Catelynn's has lasted far longer than most of their fellow stars — for better and for worse. Because, as the initial program and its multiple spin-offs display, this couple's relationship has rarely been peaceful for long, and has proven multiple times to be a big source of stress for their family. Their love for one another is admirable, but audiences have seen numerous examples of just how volatile their partnership truly is. It's a complicated romance that has proven to be a disservice to each person, and it may be about time for this pair to take a step away and stop holding one another back.

This 'Teen Mom' Story Was Harder Than Most

When Teen Mom premiered more than a decade ago, viewers were thoroughly engaged in watching how each of these young parents addressed their pregnancies, with many handling the development in a way that most wouldn't consider healthy. Yet while her fellow moms like Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood made questionable decisions throughout their tenure on the program, Catelynn and Tyler exhibited a refreshing amount of maturity when they discovered she was pregnant with their child. Their journey with the pregnancy was documented in the flagship series 16 and Pregnant, which saw this couple (who had been together since middle school) discover they were with child when Catelynn was a junior in high school. Both children realized that neither was mentally ready for their own and also knew that their home lives weren't the kind that a baby should grow up in — each of their parents struggled with addiction, and the pair discussed how it created an unsafe environment for them, let alone a newborn. Unlike the other mothers, these series documented Catelynn's struggle with the difficult decision of putting her baby girl up for adoption, with audiences watching the emotional moments of this girl giving her child to a loving couple on the agreement that she and Tyler would have visitation privileges once a year.

It was a very mature yet heartbreaking decision by the young couple that gave viewers much-needed representation of the adoption process. This was a heartwarming showcase overall, with the teens displaying an impressive amount of awareness that they weren't the best fit to give this child a happy life. Yet despite the relative unity they exhibited in this original process and the clear affection they had for each other, subsequent television appearances started to show cracks in the couple's emotional foundation. It wasn't built on the steadiest ground in the first place. While it's great to see the pair's communication and romance in their first few showings, it's reiterated constantly that they were just children, and that their feelings for one another weren't developed with an understanding of the adult necessities mature love entails. Their child was a wake-up call for the couple, an understandably monumental shift in their relationship — which future appearances saw their relationship begin to buckle under.

Catelynn's and Tyler's Relationship Is Stuck in a Cycle

One immensely effective aspect of Teen Mom's storytelling was how perfectly it portrayed the young adults at its center — namely, how, no matter your experiences, young people are going to make some dumb decisions. This is shown perfectly through Catelynn and Tyler's story as the ensuing years (and seasons of various shows) saw the two suffer from infidelity and call off engagements as they struggled to grow themselves within this relationship. They never seemed to consider the potential benefits of focusing on their personal growth before committing to a lifetime together, with this constant duress leading to them appearing on Vh1's Couple's Therapy. This couple hoped this infamous show — known for messily revealing reality couples' biggest secrets — would grant them what they needed to be happy together. In it, Tyler expressed feeling like Catelynn held him back, with the young woman herself saying that despite how much they loved each other, sometimes it was hard to envision their relationship working out with all the problems they had. After these confessions, the program actually saw them make some good progress that carried them through the next few years as they got engaged (after a few called-off engagements) and as Tyler supported her through recovering from addiction and postpartum depression. It seemed as though they'd finally found their groove, having more children and working together to make a happy family — though Teen Mom: Family Reunion shows that, once again, their bond may be fracturing.

The latest in this series' many continuations, Teen Mom: Family Reunion brings stars from the franchise back with their partners to a tropical getaway perfect for them to rest, rejuvenate, and bring up old drama. While fans were thrilled to see Catelynn and Tyler back on their screens, they were disappointed to see old problems resurface. In one of the season's biggest fights, he threatens to divorce her if his "needs aren't met", harkening back to the many times this pair called off their relationships and perpetuating the toxic pattern they'd been living in since high school. It's clear that the pair have helped each other grow, and their love has welcomed four beautiful children into the world, but with their latest television outing so closely mirroring the conflicts that they experienced more than a decade ago, it's clear that they haven't resolved the root issues which have always caused them problems. It clearly impacts them and their family and may be a sign that before they can learn how to be happy and settle issues together, they may need to separate to truly stop holding each other back and learn what their needs are as individuals.

'Teen Mom's' Catelynn and Tyler Need Some Time Apart

It's undeniable that Catelynn and Tyler's partnership is one of the best parts of the Teen Mom franchise. Their relationship has been documented for years, investing viewers in each life milestone and the status of their love — which is why it's so disheartening to see them go through the same issues time and time again. It's so easy for couples to fall into toxic patterns, difficult ones that are hard to get out of and are worse when the long relationship has impacted each person from growing into healthy adults. It's amazing that they've been able to help each other through so many problems, but this seemingly endless cycle of love and pain doesn't serve either in the long run. It may be time for the pair to say goodbye for now and learn who they are outside of this relationship, and hopefully, by doing this, they'll learn exactly what they can do to make themselves happy — whether that means being together or not.

