Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra gained fame over a decade ago on 16 and Pregnant, documenting their heart-wrenching decision to place their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption. As one of the few teen parents to take this path on the docu-style series, their story deeply resonated with viewers, so it was no surprise when they were cast in Teen Mom.

Fast forward to today, and the couple continues to share their lives on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, showcasing milestones like their marriage and the births of their three younger daughters. Yet, much of their narrative still focuses on the adoption and their struggles with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis. While their frustration may be understandable, the way they’ve aired grievances publicly could risk causing more harm than good—especially for Carly.

Why Catelynn and Tyler Are Frustrated With Carly’s Adoptive Parents

Over the years, Catelynn and Tyler have openly expressed dissatisfaction with their adoption arrangement, which was initially set up as an open adoption. Brandon and Teresa appeared on Teen Mom during Carly’s early years, but as Carly grew older, they chose to step back from the spotlight. This shift in dynamics has become a sore point for Catelynn and Tyler, who feel that Brandon and Teresa are standing in the way of Carly having a relationship with her biological parents and siblings.

In May, tensions boiled over when Catelynn revealed on social media that Brandon and Teresa had opted out of the annual visit that Catelynn and Tyler had come to expect. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that fans speculated about the reasons behind this decision. Some pointed to Tyler’s controversial OnlyFans account, which he and Catelynn have publicly defended. Others believe the Davises are uncomfortable with how often Catelynn and Tyler discuss the adoption on social media and TV.

By September, the situation escalated further when Catelynn disclosed that she’d been blocked by Brandon and Teresa. In a scathing post, she defended herself, claiming she had only been sending updates about Carly’s biological sisters and their family life.

She expressed her frustration, writing:

“Adoption is crazy. I’m blocked all because of me sending updates and pictures of her sisters…how is that fair for Carly and her siblings? It’s sad for sure… But, makes me sad for the kids…all I can do is show Carly in the future how much I tried.”

Tyler quickly came to Catelynn’s defense following the backlash she received for revealing they’d been blocked. While the couple has faced criticism for continuing to make their struggles with Brandon and Teresa public, they’ve insisted they’re doing it to ensure Carly has a record of their efforts. They’ve argued that by sharing their side, Carly will one day see they tried to maintain a relationship and that it was Brandon and Teresa who ultimately prevented it.

However, this approach has only deepened the divide between the families, leaving fans questioning whether keeping the conflict in the spotlight is truly in Carly’s best interest.

There Are Risks of Making Adoption Drama Public

While Catelynn and Tyler have defended their decision to air these struggles online, the reality is, Carly’s perspective remains unknown. As a teenager, it’s entirely possible she has her own feelings about the situation—she might even prefer less contact or may not want to be in the public eye.

Adoption, particularly open adoption, comes with inherent complexities for the adoptee. While openness can provide valuable connections to biological roots, it can also lead to emotional pressure. Adopted children might feel torn between their adoptive and biological families, struggle with identity issues, or feel overwhelmed by expectations to maintain relationships. Carly may even perceive updates about her biological sisters as alienating rather than bonding.

Brandon and Teresa’s decision to scale back communication could very well stem from a desire to protect Carly. They likely didn’t anticipate how massive Teen Mom would become when they agreed to participate in the early seasons. Now, they may simply be trying to give Carly a private, normal upbringing—free from the spotlight and the drama that inevitably comes with public airing of family grievances.

Catelynn and Tyler Should Prioritize Privacy Over Public Posts

By continually posting about their frustrations, Catelynn and Tyler risk alienating not only Brandon and Teresa but also Carly. The constant public discourse may be adding unnecessary stress to an already delicate situation. Adoption is challenging enough without adding a platform with millions of viewers to the mix.

Many fans have criticized the couple’s decision to keep airing these issues online, noting that respecting Brandon and Teresa’s boundaries might be the first step toward repairing their relationship.

By choosing privacy over public confrontation, Catelynn and Tyler could shift the focus back to what truly matters — Carly’s well-being. Taking things offline might give them a better chance at re-establishing trust and communication with her adoptive parents and, eventually, with Carly herself. Their priority should be their daughter, not a narrative for social media or TV. Sometimes, staying quiet is the loudest way to show love.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Peacock.

