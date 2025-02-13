Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been open about their struggles with the adoption of their oldest child. The two Teen Mom stars have taken to social media many times to talk about how Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis, who adopted their daughter Carly Davis as a baby, have shut them out of her life. Both Lowell and Baltierra have been loud and vocal about their "open" adoption and now that the Davis family has closed the adoption, Lowell is pushing that it is because of Carly's adoptive parents.

Originally, Lowell and Baltierra had an open adoption with the Davis' with Carly. Through the years, it changed and eventually the Davis' blocked Lowell. Since, they've asked Lowell to stop sending gifts for Carly, and it has resulted in Lowell taking to social media to post about the family. Often Baltierra and Lowell push back against the Davis' by posting on Instagram and now Lowell is claiming that the "closed" adoption was because of her adoptive parents and not something that Carly wants.

Tyler Baltierra Later Revealed That They Are Taking a Break From Fighting Adoption

Image via MTV

“Before communication was cut, I was told Carly was asking her parents, ‘Why can’t we get together more?’ ‘Why can’t we get together with them for the holidays?’ ‘They would fly here to come see me.’ So in my heart, I don’t feel it’s her wanting this,” Lowell wrote. “If B&T would tell me it’s in fact Carly not wanting contact, then I would respect that with all of me!” Lowell went on to talk about how the situation would be different if she felt like this was something that Carly wanted. “And if her mom and dad called and said it’s what Carly wants, I would be silent. Y’all wouldn’t hear a thing from me again about the situation! Because at the end of the day she is what is most important.”

Baltierra took to his own Instagram to post that the couple has decided to stop pushing for the Davis family and Carly to change their minds. “Adoption Update: We have taken Dawns advice & have since stopped sending gifts & updates,” he wrote. “All we can do now is continue to share our perspective, experience & truth as birth parents. All we can do now is continue to advocate for the minority group of adoptees."

He went on to share that he and Lowell have an email they use to write messages to Carly so that she can see it some day and know that they care about her. “We started an email for Carly & we write to it often, so that way when she’s older & if/when she reaches out, we can give her the password for her to read at her discretion,” he wrote. “We only want her to have what we believe she deserves and that’s the truth.”

He then echoed what Lowell said in her own posts that the two only want what Carly wants. “We only want what Carly wants, even if that means her wanting nothing to do with us, which we’ve stated from the beginning,” he wrote. “Adoption begins with trauma & loss for the baby, which is the only one who truly matters since they are the most affected by it. So all we can do is continue to spread adoption awareness & that’s what we will do. I want to thank all of the support we’ve received from the adoptee community, your voice matters more than any & I promise we will do everything we can to help elevate that voice!” You can see Lowell and Baltierra on Teen Mom.