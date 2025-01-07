Although the Teen Mom stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have resolved their tax issues with their vacant home, it seems that the house is back on the market. According to the listing on Zillow, the Teen Mom couple put their farmhouse on the market for an asking price of $425,000. This is a decrease from the previous asking price of $449,000.

Catelynn and Tyler first bought the home in September 2017 for $220,000. On the listing on Zillow, the Teen Mom couple wrote that the residence now has an updated kitchen and fully remodelled bathrooms, as well as a pool and wraparound porch, enough for a prospective buyer to consider purchasing the home. The listing also details that the house is “full of history,” as it was built in 1869, and “this home has been completely updated while preserving the historical integrity.”

The Zillow listing comes after the couple removed the house from the market last September. Tyler and Catelynn’s decision to remove the house from the market last September is close to the year after the house was first listed for sale. The reason behind taking their home off the market is still unknown, and the reason why they relisted the home is also unknown.

The ‘Teen Mom’ Stars First Listed The Home In 2023

Image via Tyler Bartierra's official Instagram

The couple put their home up for sale for the original asking price of $454,000 before being decreased to $450,000. The price was dropped again in December 2023 to $449,900. However, as the home was still on the market, reports stated that the Teen Mom stars were previously threatened with foreclosure, as they were accused of not paying property taxes.

In March 2024, the Michigan Register of Deeds Office filed a Certificate of forfeiture of Real Property to the Sanilac County Treasurer for non-payment of property taxes for the year 2022. According to the Certificate, Catelynn and Tyler were missing over $5k in taxes, which needed to be paid by March 2025, or “absolute title to the property and any equity associated with an interest in the property will vest in the foreclosing governmental unit.” However, the debt has since been paid, so this does not answer the reason why the home is back on the market. Maybe Catelynn and Tyler thought that it was time to move on.

The news comes amid further reports of Catelynn and Tyler becoming further estranged from their daughter’s adoptive parents. The pair had their daughter Carly Davis adopted in 2009 following her birth in an open adoption, but things are not going so swimmingly between the Baltierras and Brandon and Teresa Davis. Unfortunately for Cateynn, Brandon and Teresa had blocked her for asking for too many updates regarding her daughter. Since then, nothing has changed.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter can be streamed on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022 Cast Jenelle Evans , Leah Messer , Cheyenne Floyd , Maci Bookout , Ashley Jones , Jade Cline , Amber Portwood , Briana DeJesus , Catelynn Lowell Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Expand

