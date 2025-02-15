Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd’s oldest daughter, Ryder Wharton, is facing new health challenges after her recent EKGs. The seven-year-old was diagnosed with very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (VCLAD) shortly after her birth in April 2017. While her health has been stable for a few years, Cheyenne has just revealed that Ryder has been complaining of chest discomfort, which has raised some concerns.

During the February 13, 2025, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Cheyenne and her family are shown dealing with Ryder’s sudden health complications. Cheyenne shares that Ryder has to undergo routine EKGs and heart echoes to make sure her VCLAD isn’t affecting her heart function. During a FaceTime call with her ex and Ryder’s father, Cory Wharton, Cheyenne reveals that their daughter’s recent EKGs have shown irregular activity, which has led doctors to recommend additional tests with a cardiologist.

Cory took the chance to talk about a similar situation with his daughter, Maya Grace, whom he shares with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. Cody shared that he had been down the same road with Maya and her open-heart surgery and expressed how scary it was. During the call, Ryder suddenly joins her parents because her “heart was going fast,” which terrifies Cheyenne and Cory even more. Later in the episode, Ryder heads to her doctor’s appointment with Cheyenne. Thankfully, the tests revealed that her heart structure was normal. However, the doctors advised Ryder to wear a heart monitor for two weeks to rule out any other cardiac issues.

Cheyenne Relies on Her Parents for Support Through Ryder’s Health Scare