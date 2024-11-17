Sometimes the past can catch to you, especially when you share your life with the world. Years after his nearly shocking decision, Teen Mom star Chris Lopez was confronted with questions from fans about his past. Thankfully, years after the incident, Lopez used his platform to settle the confusion about why he had almost given up his parental rights to his son.

On Friday, the former Teen Mom personality took to his Instagram Live to admit he had attempted to sign over his parental rights to his and Kailyn Lowry's son, but the preceding judge took him aside to sway his decision before he made a decision she believed he might forever regret. Whether it was the answer Teen Mom fans were hoping for, the Instagram Live settled the score.

Chris Lopez Discusses Almost Giving Up Parental Rights

After posting to his Instagram story earlier this week, Chris Lopez revealed that he is penning a children's book about fatherhood. Due to his past as a father, many Teen Mom fans were curious about this new endeavor. So, when Lopez gave them a moment to ask about it, he spoke upon it. But first, the backstory. Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Their first son, Lux, was born in 2017. The pair went on to have another child, Creed in 2020. With regard to Lux, Lopez initially failed to sign an acknowledgment of paternity, later going to court to ask a judge to terminate his parental rights.

When a fan brought up the odd coincidence of Lopez writing a book about fatherhood, Lopez spoke further about the moment that could have changed his life. I almost gave up my rights [to Lux] in 2018 or 2019, it was around that time. But the judge pulled me to side, even though she wasn’t supposed to, and explained [it] to me,” Chris said. “[She told me], ‘I understand you’re very hurt and frustrated but I can’t let you do this.’ and I’m very grateful she did that." Lopez stated that he believed Kail Lowry was using their son against him and that his fight for Lux seemed hopeless. “I spoke to the judge one time and said, “I’d rather sign my rights away than have my child used against me,'” he said. “…so how do you blame a man for choosing his mental health over continuously fighting over a dead institution?… If a man is pushed to a point– that’s one of the last resorts for a man…”

He continued to try to place blame on Lowry as to why she would have pushed him to the brink of considering to lose his parental rights, but the fans continued to press him about how and why he would be willing to simply let his son go. He continued, “you go a certain amount of period without seeing something, you forget…out of sight, out of mind.” Lopez said that Lux was aware of what had happened and that he had told him so that Lux wouldn’t hear it from someone or read it somewhere and question him. “I’ve already explained that to my son…I’ll be honest with my boys,” he said. Was this a satisfactory answer for fans? For now, it has to be. Meanwhile, when he was ready to give up his parenting rights, Lopez seemed to have been fighting for more.

