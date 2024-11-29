Corey Simms is realizing that teen girls sometimes want some very weird things for the holidays. The former 16 and Pregnant and then Teen Mom star reportedly has custody of the twin girls that he had with his ex, Leah Messer. She claims they co-parent the girls. Simms has three daughters, twins Aliannah Hope Simms and Aleeah Grace Simms, who he shares with Messer, as well as his daughter Remington Simms, who he shares with his current wife, Miranda Simms. Recently, he joined the social media app TikTok and has been sharing videos about raising his three daughters. In a recent video, she shared a shocking request for Christmas from his girls.

Their request? A more teen request that shocked their father. The twins are now 14 (turning 15) years old and instead of asking for something with cartoons or childish things, the girls apparently asked Simms for Lululemon athletic apparel. Simms, hilariously, thought that Lululemon would be cheap enough given the fact that he thought it was a cartoon. The luxury brand is anything but affordable. As of this moment, for their Black Friday sales, their leggings are currently $69. In the video, Simms innocently thought it was just another toy to add to their collection.

“So the girls told me that they like Lululemon and that’s what they would like for Christmas,” Simms says in the video. “I was like, ‘OK, that’s cool. That’s probably really cheap. It’s like a cartoon, I think.” According to Messer and Simms' social media, Messer still sees her daughters (denying that she ever lost custody of them) so maybe they can split the pants.

Corey Simms Hilariously Knocks At His Daughters' Taste

Image from MTV

When Simms realized just how much the brand was, he poked fun at the girls for their taste in clothing. “So I get on there and I Google search it and it pops up and I was like, ‘Whoa this is not a cartoon! This is not what I thought it was!’ But, anyway, here we are with some teenage daughters who have some very bougie tastes! So pray for me this Christmas and my bank account!” Simms' fans responded to his post relating to the struggle. One fan wrote "I feel you. Lululemons and Uggs over here for my 14-year-old." Another talked about how this version of Simms was their favorite. "This is the best version of Corey I have ever experienced." You can see Messer and Simms' journey with their twins on Teen Mom.

Teen Mom Release Date December 8, 2009 Cast Farrah Abraham , Catelynn Baltierra , Maci McKinney , Amber Portwood , Cheyenne Floyd , bristol palin , Mackenzie McKee Seasons 11 Network MTV Franchise(s) Teen Mom Showrunner Lauren Dolgen Expand

