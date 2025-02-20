Teen Mom fans have been questioning for years when Cory Wharton will finally pop the question to Taylor Selfridge, but it’s starting to get to the couple. Cory recently made an emotional plea online, begging fans to stop asking when he’ll propose. “If I hear one more person talk about the fact that Taylor and me aren’t married yet, listen, that’s not your business,” he said in the Snapchat rant before assuring fans he’ll get to it one day. “We are happy. We are fine. We are gonna get married.” He continued, “I apologize for that, I’m sorry I can’t live my life perfectly to your standards. If you guys go tell Taylor to leave me, come on now. I’m more than just a ring, OK?”

Cory’s rant seemed to be in response to comments he got on his (since edited) Valentine’s Day post where he referred to Taylor as his “wifey.” “Calling her wifey and refusing to propose is soooo disrespectful,” one comment poignantly said. “It makes me sick. It’s so immature and selfish.” The online backlash got so bad that Cory later changed the caption from “To my wifey Taylor” to “To my lovely Taylor.” But is this really helpful? While Teen Mom fans may think they’re coming to Taylor’s defense (and saving the show’s dismal ratings), it seems to be doing more harm than good and could discourage Cory from proposing even more.

Taylor Made It Clear What She Wants – Fans Don’t Need to Say It for Her