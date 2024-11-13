David Eason and Jenelle Evans were once married and now the two are going through a divorce. While Evans is preparing for her grand return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Eason has been faced with allegations pertaining to his divorce from Evans. Now, Eason has spent time in jail over the weekend for violating protective orders against him. According to The Ashley, Eason violated a domestic violence restraining order placed against him. He was also charged with trespassing and both of the charges are considered misdemeanors. A restraining order was issued on Eason preventing him from being near Evans.

Eason was released on a $1,000 bond set by the Magistrate. It covered both of Eason's charges. This was not the first time that he was on the land, the name given to the land that Eason and Evans used to live on together. He was charged with “Domestic Criminal Trespass,” and “Violation of a Valid Protective Order” but back in October, he also returned to the land to break through the gate of the property and collect things that belonged to him. He was, at the time, accompanied by a police officer who was there to escort him to collect some of his belongings.

“The deputy met the group and authorized them to use a SawZall tool to cut the lock of the gate leading onto the North Carolina property,” a source told The Ashley last month. “The deputy was under the impression that David was authorized to take the ATVs, motorcycles, dirt bikes, etc. but he was not.” Eason ended up taking power tools and things that were not part of what he was allowed to take at the time which, according to the publication, is why Eason was charged with the misdemeanors this time around.

Jenelle Evans Has Lobbied Horrifying Claims Against David Eason

Recently, documents from Evans divorce case against Eason were obtained with audio from Evans. In the hearing, she talked about finding things on Eason's phone that connected him with "sexual exploitation of a minor." It has resulted in Evans asking for custody of their daughter and wanting him to be kept away from her family until he had treatment. There is no confirmation whether Eason returning to the Land happened because of Evans' allegations against him which recently became public. There is still no news on what the court has said about Evans claims.

You can see Evans on her return on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

