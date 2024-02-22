The Big Picture Teen Mom: Family Reunion is returning for season 3 in South America for a first international destination.

The trailer showcases moms focusing on building healthy relationships through therapy and fun activities.

Experienced relationship coaching in a reality show setting helps the cast navigate personal issues effectively.

MTV announced that the fan-favorite series Teen Mom: Family Reunion will be back for a third season, with its famous cast of larger-than-life moms and partners. Season three sees the group flying out to South America for the reality show's first international destination, Cartagena, Colombia. MTV released the series' new promotional trailer on Monday, Feb 19, which focuses on couples creating healthy and happy relationships, while healing problems from the past with the assistance of trained mentors. There are also lots of wild antics and partying shown throughout the minute-long teaser.

To help them navigate and confront their personal issues, there will be a team of relationship coaches. Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez will be putting them through a kind of relationship boot camp for teen moms. Perhaps teen moms is the wrong word to describe the leading ladies, as most of them are in their late twenties and early thirties now. The 12-episode season will premiere on Wednesday, March 13th at 8 PM ET on MTV.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is a spinoff from the cast of four of the network's hugely popular reality shows, 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom, and Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. 16 and Pregnant first aired back in December 2009 and followed the lives of teenage mothers, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham. All four of them experienced very different challenges throughout their teen pregnancies and brought a new understanding of their situation to the viewing public. Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 will feature two of the original cast members, Maci and Catelynn, who debuted on the show 14 years ago. The rest of the cast is made up of the other franchises the followed.

'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3 Will Showcase the Highs and Lows

Besides the relationship and therapy classes that the cast will be attending, the trailer suggests they will also have lots of time for fun and games. Scenes from the trailer indicate the moms and their significant others enjoying their time at the luxurious villa. There is plenty of dancing and laughter at a pool party, with a few drinks in hand throughout. Zach Davis, the husband of Cheyenne Floyd, clearly likes showing off his many tattoos to anyone who cares to look, by jumping naked into the pool. Cory Wharton, who has children with two of the teen moms, is then heard shouting out "I've always wanted a Teen Mom orgy!" Catelynn Lowell, 31, is later being interviewed saying "Get parents away from their kids, and it's bound to turn up the heat,". Besides all the partying and drama that is shown throughout, the trailer also reveals the angst with the moms and the relationships they are currently in.

Ashley Jones, 26, and Bar Smith were also planned to be in the reunion show, but the married couple got into a fight in front of producers, at their hotel in Colombia, just before heading into the villa to film the series. This led to the show’s producers sending them back home. Though it appears the couple will no longer be part of Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 3, it does seem that Ashley will return for the new season of Teen Mom: Next Chapter. Ashley, 26, confirmed this when she shared a screenshot of an article that read, "Ashley Jones is returning to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter!" This altercation came after another troubling fight between cast members during season 2. Tensions ran high between Briana DeJesus and her mom Roxanne, and Ashely Jones and her mom Tea. The producers did not want to have another incident during the show.

Moms Will Be More Vulnerable in 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3

Image from MTV

The trailer for season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion also shows some troubling images. Someone who appears to be Kiaya Sessler is being carried off the beach after getting hurt. According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Kiaya was injured while on a jet ski, but was not seriously hurt, though “she did have to wear a neck brace for a day or so.”

The trailer also reveals a scene where the couples were having classes in sex positions, albeit fully clothed. Catelynn is sitting on Tyler’s lap, and Jade is sitting on Sean’s lap. The instructor tells them “We are going to make you moan.” Another scene in the trailer shows some of the moms talking to a therapist about their relationships. Maci Bookout, 32, is sitting next to her husband, Taylor McKinney, and is visibly upset when she says, “He said he would not want his daughter to become the mother that I am”. Taylor Selfridge, 30, who is girlfriend to Cory Wharton is also speaking to the relationship therapist about how “I've been cheated on in every relationship”.Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast members all have an interesting story to tell. Here are the profiles of all those participating in this season's show.

Teen Mom Has Been a Journey Full of Uncertainty

Close

Maci Bookout and her then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards gave birth to their son, Bentley Cadence, in 2008 when Maci was 17. The two got engaged in 2009 but subsequently ended their relationship in 2010. She began dating Taylor McKinney in 2012, and in January 2015, they welcomed a daughter, Jayde Carter, in May 2015. McKinney proposed to Bookout in January 2016, shortly before the pair announced Bookout was pregnant with their second child together. She gave birth to a son, Maverick Reed, in May 2016. Catelynn Lowelland her husband Tyler Baltierra were both 17when they gave birth to a daughter, Carolyn Elizabeth Davis aka Carly, in 2009. Carly was adopted by Brandon and Teresa. On August 22, 2015, Tyler and Catelynn married. They have since had three daughters: Novalee Reign, born in 2015, Vaeda Luma, born in 2019; and Rya Rose, born in 2021.

Cheyenne Floyd gave birth to her first daughter, Ryder, on April 7, 2017, when she was 23 years old. This puts her outside the teen mom age, which has caused must discussion with fans. Cheyenne has separated from Ryder’s father, Cory Wharton. Cory is now in a relationship with Teen Mom star Taylor Selfridge. In 2020, Cheyenne got back together with her former boyfriend, Zach Davis. Shortly after, they were expecting their first baby and later got engaged. Their son, Ace Terrell Davis, was born in May 2021. Jade Cline, now 26, was 20 years old when she gave birth to her daughter Kloie Kenna Austin, who was born in September 2017. The father was her then-boyfriend, Sean Austin. The couple split in February 2019, but later reconciled and got engaged in the summer of 2022. In October 2023, Jade Cline married Sean Austin.

Cory is now the proud father of three little girls. Outside of Ryder, his current girlfriend Taylor Selfridge gave birth to their first daughter, Mila Mae, in April 2020 at the age of 26, and Mava Grace, who was born two years later, in June 2022. Kayla Sessler, 25, is the mother of Izaiah Cole Sessler, who was born in September 2017 when she was 17 years old. The father is her ex-boyfriend, Stephan Alexander. In August 2019, Kayla gave birth to a daughter, Ariah Jordynn Davis. The father of her second child was another former boyfriend, Luke Davis. Kayla is currently expecting her third child with her new boyfriend.

Mackenzie McKee, 29, was 16 when she had her first baby with her then-boyfriend, Josh McKee. She gave birth to their son, Gannon Dewayne McKee, in September 2011. The couple married in August 2013. Their first daughter, Jaxie Taylor, was born in February 2014. The couple's third child, Broncs Weston, was born in August 2016. Mackenzie and Josh split up in July 2022. Also joining the show, but will not be bringing a partner are Briana DeJesus, 29, Kiaya Elliott, 23, and Leah Messer, 31.

Over the past years, the young moms have struggled with numerous issues including addiction, and infidelity as they search for love and stability. In Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the moms, and dads, face their obstacles head-on, and everything else that comes with being in a relationship with the guidance from experts, Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez. In addition to relationship coaches, couples will have each other to lean on through this process. Although no two relationships are the same, these couples share a unique common ground.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Wednesday, March 13th at 8 PM ET on MTV and is available for streaming on Paramount+